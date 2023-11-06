WWE is bringing back WarGames at Survivor Series at the end of November. It will be the second event to showcase the legendary match type on the main roster after the company originally used it in NXT. It originated in WCW, but after Vince McMahon bought Ted Turner's company, it lay dormant for almost two decades.

WWE have embraced the match now, though, and it seems like it might be a main roster staple for the foreseeable future now. Last year, we saw The Bloodline take on Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens) and Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka and Mia Yim) vs Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley).

The event was a huge hit and fans loved the introduction of WarGames to the main roster. Starting off on such a positive note encouraged them to bring the match back this year, but now they have a lot to live up to and will be keen to put on the best show possible. That has led to some serious thought being put into the WarGames matches and who will be taking part.

WarGames won't be a Raw v SmackDown match

With the introduction of Nick Aldis as the SmackDown General Manager, and the promotion of Adam Pearce to the role of Raw General Manager, it initially looked like we'd be seeing the return of brand warfare at Survivor Series this year. That was only amplified after Jey Uso invaded SmackdDwn and the former NWA Worlds Champion fined him before getting into a confrontation with his counterpart.

The two managers have engaged in several bits of back and forth now, and with Survivor Series featuring matches between SmackDown and Raw in the past, it looked like they were going to use the old format for the WarGames matches, but that has been ruled out. While it remains to be seen whether we'll see any form of brand warfare on the show, it has been reported that it won't be in the hellacious match.

WWE considered putting John Cena in WarGames

In order to make sure the WarGames matches live up to last year's editions, WWE want to stack the deck with some huge stars and for a while, they even reportedly considered putting John Cena in the match. The Champ has been on an extended return with the company recently, and lost to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

The company are clearly telling a story with Cena's high-profile struggles inside the ring, but there was a moment where they contemplated whether they'd include him in the WarGames match. BWE a trusted source revealed on X, behind his private account that sources have revealed that Cena's name was discussed as a potential inclusion in the match, but there's no news of concrete plans.

John Cena no word on if he’s working WaGames. But was discussed before to feature in it." After his loss to Solo, it was heavily implied that the 16-time World Champion was considering retirement, but there's obviously a very strong chance he returns.

With the current acting strikes, WWE would be wise to get as much out of Cena as they can while he's available. Having him feature at Survivor Series feels like a must, whether that will be in the WarGames match remains to be seen, though.