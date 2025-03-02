This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

John Cena shocked the world and did the unthinkable, turning heel at the end of WWE's Elimination Chamber. The 16x World Champion is in the final year of his wrestling career and competed in his final ever Elimination Chamber at the event. He emerged victorious, last eliminating CM Punk to secure a title shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

That's when things got wild. Weeks after The Rock gave the American Nightmare the opportunity to align with him and give him his 'soul', Rhodes turned him down. Immediately afterwards, the Final Boss made a hand signal to Cena and the beloved WWE icon shocked the world.

John Cena Aligns With The Rock

He'll do anything to win his 17th world title

After the American Nightmare rejected the Rock's offer, Cena turned on Rhodes and brutally beat him down, leaving him a bloody mess. It was the last thing anyone expected to watch and sees Cena turn to the dark side for the first time in decades.