Summary The WWE Universe witnessed two fantastic Elimination Chamber matches.

John Cena wins the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Cena will head to WrestleMania hoping to win his record-breaking 17th World Title.

Following a dramatic night of action, both in the ring and outside it, the WWE Universe has found out who will face off against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Outlasting five other competitors, the Champ, John Cena, eliminated CM Punk on his road to victory. Going one step further than he did at last month's Royal Rumble, Cena has granted himself the opportunity to win his record-breaking 17th World Title on the Grandest Stage of them All.

A card that consisted of four matches and a segment featuring The Rock, the women's Chamber match started the night, as Bianca Belair left the Rogers Centre with the winner's share of the purse. Now set for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania, she eliminated Liv Morgan on her path to victory. Elsewhere, returning to her hometown of Toronto, the night was a success for Trish Stratus and her partner, Tiffany Stratton, as the duo defeated the team of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. In a match that was unsanctioned for a reason, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn did what they do best, as Owens defeated their long-time rival and even longer-time best friend. Three matches that the WWE Universe thoroughly enjoyed, the main event saw John Cena outlast five other competitors to win the men's Elimination Chamber.

WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Winner

Another fantastic Chamber match was on show for the WWE Universe

Bitter rivals of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, kicked off the men's Chamber match before Damian Priest entered the fold. Logan Paul would be next to enter the fray, leaving the WWE Universe's top two picks, Punk and John Cena, last to enter the sinister Steel Cage match.

​​​​​​A coy roll-up by Priest saw McIntyre prematurely leave the ring, with the Scotsman laying waste to the Archer of Infamy on his way out, a move that paved the way for Paul to eliminate Priest. Not long after, John Cena would enter proceedings, and lift the energy of the match. Although CM Punk would end the night with the most eliminations, Rollins would return to the Chamber, following his elimination, and cost the Voice of the Voiceless the match, allowing Cena to scoop up a single-elimination victory.

John Cena against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

The seismic World Title match has been set

With Jey Uso facing Gunther, Charlotte Flair facing Tiffany Stratton, and Bianca Belair facing one of Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky, the final World Championship match was set in the main event of Elimination Chamber. In what could either be a passing of the torch moment or a historic moment, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will main event WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.