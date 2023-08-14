Highlights John Cena still has a lot to offer the WWE in terms of star power and could be a part of the biggest WrestleMania anniversary of all time at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

Fresh, young faces are moving up in the WWE, making it the perfect time for a John Cena comeback. Potential huge matches for Cena at WrestleMania 40 include Grayson Waller, LA Knight, Edge, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Bron Breakker is ready for the main roster and John Cena can help make him the next big thing in the WWE. A match between Breakker and Cena at WrestleMania 40 could launch Breakker to stardom.

John Cena is one of the biggest names in WWE history and someone who carried the company on his back for the better part of two decades years. As it stands, Cena has nothing left to prove in the WWE, but it goes without saying that his love for wrestling has never gone away, and he still has a lot to offer the company in terms of star power. Cena commands a reaction from the audience and makes headlines whenever he shows up in the WWE, and it would be a safe bet to say that Cena will be a part of the biggest WrestleMania anniversary of all time at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

Much like his old rival, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena has made a successful jump from pro wrestling to Hollywood, and things are going well for Big Match John outside the squared circle. However, times are changing in the WWE. There are fresh, young faces moving up from NXT. The veterans of the ring are well-cemented at the top of the food chain holding the prestigious gold, and several legends are on the verge of wrapping up their active in-ring careers entirely. There has never been a better time for a John Cena comeback than there is now. With that in mind, let's explore some potentially huge matches for John Cena that could go down at WrestleMania 40.

5 John Cena vs. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is certainly a WWE Superstar to keep an eye on. The cocky and charismatic 33-year-old wrestler has been making headlines in 2023 for his excellent "Grayson Waller Effect" segment over on WWE SmackDown. He then went on to make his main roster in-ring debut against WWE Hall of Famer Edge and had a heated war of words with The Rock over on Twitter, which then spilled over to SmackDown. Waller also interrupted John Cena himself at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event in July 2023, only to be laid out by the leader of the Cenation.

The seeds have already been well and truly planted for this one. The only thing left to do is pull the trigger on making it a full-blown feud heading into WrestleMania 40. With Waller having his sights on WWE legends, and Cena himself being clearly open to helping the superstars of tomorrow shine after his loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, this is a match that could quite realistically take place at WrestleMania 40.

4 John Cena vs. LA Knight

LA Knight fever took the WWE by storm in 2023. The white-hot ring veteran is one of the most popular acts on WWE television today. Knight is devilishly charismatic and is simply a wizard on the microphone, much like how John Cena was in his prime. Knight's promo work has been compared to one of John Cena's greatest rivals, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and who can forget the times those two legends tore the house down? One massive way to ensure LA Knight has momentum throughout 2024 would be setting up a program with a WWE icon like John Cena at WrestleMania 40.

While the 40-year-old Knight is further along in years than the 46-year-old Cena was when he first got his first main event push, there is no time like the present, and LA Knight has the potential to be the main event. A feud between these two gifted talkers would make WWE programming must-see television leading up to the massive WrestleMania anniversary event, and the promos and segments between the two have the potential to become the stuff of legend. This is certainly one that the Philadelphia crowd would be electric for, and it is safe to say that this one could inspire a similar reaction to the One Night Stand 2006 match between Rob Van Dam and John Cena.

3 John Cena vs. Edge

It is no secret that "The Rated R Superstar" Edge is working towards his eventual retirement from active in-ring competition. Edge's WWE return run has been nothing short of monumental, and he has continued to perform at the level that the WWE Universe was familiar with during his last run until he was forced into early retirement due to a nearly career-ending neck injury. Of course, Edge later returned in 2020 and has since given the WWE Universe some of his greatest career work to date, but noticeably missing from full-time competition during this period has been none other than John Cena.

Edge and Cena have a superbly intense history together. The two icons rose to the top of the WWE at the same time and as such, had a lot to prove to one another about who was the very best at being the face of the WWE. Edge and Cena met countless times in the ring for matches and full-blown feuds, and every time, the two athletes put on a clinic. The natural chemistry between these two in the ring was incredible with two of their biggest matches against each other taking place at SummerSlam 2006 and Backlash 2009 respectively. It would only be fitting to play this timeless rivalry back one last time at an anniversary event as big as WrestleMania 40, especially if it turns out to be Edge's last WrestleMania match ever. Edge's most-recent 'Mania battle was a Hell in a Cell match with Finn Balor that took place at WrestleMania 39. Let's see if Cena vs. Edge could top that in 2024!

2 John Cena vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

When it comes to dream matches that never happened, this one is right up there with the best of them. When "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was winding down his in-ring career, John Cena was just starting his, and as such, the two men never wrestled a match together. At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Austin shocked the world when his appearance on 'The Kevin Owens Show' led to an impromptu match between the two. This was Austin's first match since retiring from active in-ring competition in a timeless and emotional match at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. Austin has been vocal that his schedule would not allow him to participate at WrestleMania 39, but he has not ruled out one more final retirement match at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

This match would be on par with the likes of The Rock versus Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18, a true clashing of generations. The Rock got to play back that moment, this time against Cena himself, a decade later at WrestleMania 28. Now, both Cena and Austin are considered legends, and this is considered one of the biggest dream matches of all time, and time is running out on making this one a reality. If there was ever a time and a place to make John Cena versus "Stone Cold" Steve Austin a reality, there would be no grander stage than WrestleMania 40 for these two icons of the ring to clash.

1 John Cena vs. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is ready for the main roster, and John Cena can make him the next big thing. He has the look, the skills, the presence, and the sheer talent to become a major player in the WWE. The company has already tested the waters with Bron Breakker, giving the 25-year-old athlete a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, and Breakker, despite coming out on the losing end, delivered in a big way. The only thing left to do is pull the trigger on making his main roster debut happen, and there's probably nobody better to give him the rub and a taste of mainstream success than John Cena in the same way that Kurt Angle did for Cena back in the day.

Breakker debuting as a heel and targeting a returning Cena would set the stage for a match between Breakker and Cena at WrestleMania 40. Cena likely wouldn't have a problem putting Breakker over, and just like that, the young Steiner would be a star and well on his way to making a major impact on the main roster in the WWE. He has the potential to be the next Brock Lesnar, and in order to get there, he needs to make a big impact. A win over Cena at WrestleMania could be exactly what Bron needs to get to the top of the food chain in WWE.

