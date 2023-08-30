Highlights John Cena's much-anticipated return to WWE includes eight consecutive weeks on SmackDown, signaling a potential engaging rivalry in the works.

Bobby Lashley could be a perfect opponent for Cena, with a potential six-man tag team match against Lashley's new group and other allies.

Cena could also have compelling rivalries with Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, LA Knight, and Grayson Waller, leading to potential title runs and major pushes for these stars.

John Cena is set to make his much-anticipated return to WWE this week. While earlier, it was announced to be an appearance on SmackDown this week and the WWE Superstar Spectacle show next week in India, things have gotten better now. The 16-time World Champion is now scheduled to be present on the blue brand for eight consecutive weeks.

This would be the first time Cena returns for a couple of months since 2018. With Cena being in WWE for the next few weeks, action might be expected from him. An engaging rivalry must be in the cards for the franchise player’s appearance on SmackDown this week.

Before Cena gets busy with a rivalry on the blue brand, he is set to team up with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, to face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on Superstar Spectacle. However, with his return on SmackDown approaching fast, let’s take a look at the stars Cena could feud with on the blue brand.

5 Bobby Lashley

Image Credits: WWE

A new side of Bobby Lashley has been unleashed since he aligned with The Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown. This alliance appears to be a new version of The Hurt Business. Apart from a spear to the Brawling Brutes last week, Lashley has not been in action for quite some time now.

However, with his new character in plans, The Almighty needs a mighty rivalry to send a message to the whole WWE roster. With John Cena heading to SmackDown this week, a rivalry against the legend could be the perfect idea for Lashley to make headlines around the world.

This potential rivalry could also add in some massive matches, including a six-man tag team match with the new trio facing the likes of John Cena, Sheamus, and AJ Styles. Since the Street Profits attacked both the Brawling Brutes and The OC, it won't be difficult for Cena to find allies against Lashley's new group.

4 Rey Mysterio

Image Credits: WWE

Though John Cena vs Rey Mysterio doesn’t seem to be in the cards right now, a massive rivalry could be developed between both men with the United States Championship on the line. This could be one of the best rivalries for both men before their retirement.

While a singles rivalry could play a massive role on the blue brand in itself, to add some meat to the bone, WWE could make the rivalry star-studded. Involving the likes of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory into the mix could add some massive matches to the card in the future.

While a tag team match could be seen between them on SmackDown, a fatal 4-way match could be a massive way to bring back the lost prestige for the United States Championship. This could eventually end up as one of the best storylines for Mysterio in recent history and cement his position on the top as well.

3 Austin Theory

Image Credits: WWE

Austin Theory and John Cena faced each other in a match that the WWE Universe anticipated to be a ‘Passing the Torch’ battle at WrestleMania 39. Though Theory was able to keep Cena down for a 3-count, the 26-year-old couldn’t keep the momentum alive following 2023's Show of Shows. This match was followed by Theory ending up with one of the most underwhelming United States Championship reigns in history. Though the reign was ended by Rey Mysterio a few weeks ago on SmackDown, Theory is set to have a rematch against the legendary luchador at Payback 2023.

If WWE plans a title victory for Theory at the premium live event, they could then reignite The Now's rivalry with Cena with the United States Championship on the line at a later date. However, this time, it could be Cena defeating Theory to give him a massive setback before he makes a strong comeback. This could develop a better rivalry for SmackDown and give Cena a title run for the first time since 2017.

2 LA Knight

Image Credits: WWE

Since LA Knight got out of the Maximum Male Models, the WWE Universe has turned him into a megastar. With immense mic skills and tremendous popularity, Knight has been on the rise. While the 40-year-old has been getting some unreal pops for his appearances, Knight has not been able to make it to the top with his storylines.

Earlier, rumors claimed that WWE was waiting on giving a massive push to LA Knight. However, his recent tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown was a major hint that WWE has plans for Knight. While Knight is engaged in a feud with The Miz lately, their match at Payback 2023 might be the end of their saga.

After the premium live event, Knight could engage in a massive rivalry with John Cena. A war of words between both men could be seen in their promos, leading to an intense match at a future event.

This could be a major push Knight and the WWE Universe has been waiting for, eventually helping him head into the United States Championship picture. In addition to that, a title win could prove to be massive for Knight near WrestleMania XL.

1 Grayson Waller

Image Credits: WWE

John Cena made one of the most shocking returns at Money in the Bank 2023 to discuss the possibility of having a WrestleMania event in London. Before Cena could complete his promo, he was cut short by an appearance from Grayson Waller who wanted to have The Show of Shows in Australia instead.

Before the debate was over, Waller attacked Cena. Though things ended badly for the young star, he came to the attention of Cena. Since Cena’s return has been announced, Waller, on Twitter (now X), has often called out the franchise player.

A rivalry against Waller would be the perfect choice for John Cena. Waller vs Cena could be a classic to watch out for and could eventually lead to a massive push for the young star on the blue brand. This could eventually get Waller ready for a championship reign as well.