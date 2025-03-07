Summary Cena's unexpected heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber has left fans eager for his next move.

With few appearances known before WrestleMania, Cena's next moves after the event have been revealed.

Cena aims to secure a record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Following John Cena's industry-changing heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, the Champ has left the WWE Universe wanting more. Not speaking a word during the entirety of his beatdown of Cody Rhodes, alongside The Rock and Travis Scott, Cena's appearance at the post-Chamber press conference didn't help clear things up either.

Announced for certain dates in Europe on the Road to WrestleMania, fans are on the edge of their seats for Cena's next appearance. However, with his plans before the Showcase of the Immortals unknown, what's in store for Cena after Mania has been revealed, with the Champ's next moves made known.

Having been a good guy longer than the totality of The Rock's WWE career, Cena's switch to the dark side on his retirement tour caught the world off-guard. A moment that has reached unforeseen levels of virality, members of the WWE Universe all around the world are still waiting to find out why the leader of the Cenation sold his soul to the Final Boss. Appearing desperate as his timeframe for a 17th World Championship shortens, Cena will have an opportunity to make history at WrestleMania in April. Unknown as of now how that encounter will fair; what is known is that the Champ will be present at three SmackDown shows following the Show of Shows.

John Cena Set for SmackDown Appearances

Having announced his plans for retirement in London's Money in the Bank show in 2024, Cena will be making three stops in Europe on the Road to WrestleMania as he says goodbye to territories for the final time. A string of appearances that appear consecutively, the newly-turned heel will switch Raw for SmackDown after the Grandest Stage of them All.

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas could see Cena's crowning moment as the Champ aims to secure a record-breaking 17th World Championship. Unknown if he will have gold around his waist come the end of the night, regardless Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Disrespect will be appearing at three SmackDowns in America after the event.

Show Location Arena Date Tickets 1. Knoxville, Tennessee Food City Center May 30, 2025 Ticketmaster 2. Lexington, Kentucky Rupp Arena June 13, 2025 Ticketmaster 3. Grand Rapids, Michigan Van Andel Arena June 20, 2025 Ticketmaster

John Cena's WrestleMania 41 Encounter

The leader of the Cenation is one of two WWE Superstars in history to find themselves with 16 World Championships. With the other one being Ric Flair, Cena is the only active talent capable of breaking the record. Set to end his in-ring career in December, it is this desperation to win the record-breaking 17th that led Cena to enter the Elimination Chamber.

Winning the Chamber match and turning heel at the end of the night, WWE's greatest babyface will face off against one of the best faces in recent memory, Cody Rhodes. What could end up as a passing of the torch moment could also turn into history, with the WWE Universe torn between who they want to win.