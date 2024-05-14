Highlights John Fury has broken his silence after being seen on video headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team.

Fury cites a lack of respect for his son Tyson, who fights Usyk on Saturday, as the reason for the headbutt.

Usyk team member Stansislav Stepchuk tells a different story.

John Fury has broken his silence after cutting his forehead while headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team. "Sincere apologies to everybody involved," he told the YouTube channel Seconds Out.

It all went down Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fighters, together with their coaches, promoters, and supporting team members all arrived in the region ahead of the huge undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Usyk that takes place Saturday.

Boxing rarely gets bigger, or, likely, better, than it will this weekend as both fighters are distinguished world champions, among the very best of their era, and finally compete in a fight that will anoint the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis last held that claim 25 years ago way back in 1999, when he beat Evander Holyfield to become the heavyweight division's best fighter in that period.

But, ahead of Saturday's big event between Fury and Usyk, it all got a bit weird during the supposedly grand arrivals.

Fury can be seen on video shouting, getting angry, and head-butting someone at random

Video appears to show soccer team style chanting from members of the respective Fury and Usyk camps. It all could have been innocuous — the sort of hijinks sometimes associated with fights of this stature. But then Fury seemed to get increasingly irate, and launched his head at a younger man at random. Even though he was bigger, and also — per the video — appeared to be the aggressor, he somehow came off worse from the exchange, as he leaked blood from a cut in the middle of his head. The other guy, Stansislav Stepchuk, seemed unfazed.

Fury has since offered "apologies to everybody involved."

He said:

"Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella. If you come close in a fighting man's space, you're gonna cop for something. What matters to me is respect for my son and he wasn't showing any of it. He mentioned my son and that was it, so he had to have it. It doesn't bother me [bleeding], it's what we live for, we're fighting people. That's a regular occurrence to me."

To Sky Sports, Fury said the Usyk team were: "Disrespecting my son — the best heavyweight to wear a pair of boxing gloves. He was in my face, trying to be clever."

Team Usyk Responded

To Seconds Out, Stansislav Stepchuk, who appeared to be the person who Fury head-butted, also spoke out after the incident. He said all that they did was shout Usyk's name.