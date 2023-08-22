Highlights John Fury causes chaos at the press conference, throwing punches and causing mayhem in a wild confrontation with KSI and Tommy Fury.

KSI and Tommy Fury engage in a heated verbal battle, trading furious insults and making threats to end their upcoming six-round battle.

John Fury has caused absolute carnage today at the press conference today as his son Tommy Fury faced off with British YouTube star KSI. Fury will go into the latest stage of his boxing career when he looks to take on KSI after beating Jake Paul in February this year as he looks to complete his goal of ending the influencer space in the sport.

The pair were in London today alongside chief support fighters Logan Paul and Dillon Danis at the OVO Wembley Arena, in a simply wild press conference between the Misfits Boxing stars which saw gifts, punches thrown and much more.

KSI's fight with Tommy Fury

YouTube star KSI also known as 'The Nightmare' will jossle with British boxer Fury in October, as the pair look to claim the win in a high-stakes event in the influencer space. Fury recently beat influencer Jake Paul so will be overwhelming favourite for the contest, given his status as a natural boxer working alongside his WBC heavyweight champion brother Tyson.

Meanwhile, KSI returned to the space after taking a break following a win over YouTube star Paul, and has since beaten Luis Pineda, Swarmz and FaZe Temperrr before his win over Joe Fournier was overturned. The Watford based star will be travelling to his rival's enemy territory, looking to produce an incredible upset before a potential grudge showdown with Paul of his own early next year.

Fury will know he will need to put in a similarly good performance to outbox KSI to complete his plan of wiping out influencer boxing, but will have to be wary of his rival's punch power given he has stopped most of his opponents to date. The pair had already clashed in the ring after KSI's recent fight with Fournier, and it is expected both men will be keen to settle some bad blood of their own in the squared circle.

KSI and Tommy Fury trade verbal blows

KSI and Fury got things extremely heated at the table early on as the pair were separated by a sea of security in the arena along the table. Fans became involved as the pair traded furious insults promising to end the six-round battle before the final bell. At one point 'The Nightmare' even stood up and decided to even potentially go for his rival months before their ring showdown, but the pair were prevented from getting near each other by a sea of security.

The insults continued with Fury's father John starting to get agitated with the situation as the pair continued to argue over the top of each other and prevent any serious questions from being asked. Danis even became involved from Fury's side as the clash continued to get heated with the pressures reaching boiling point.

WATCH: KSI and Tommy Fury go at it in verbal battle

John Fury causes chaos in wild press conference

Things had certainly been turned up a notch between the pair, before YouTube star Logan Paul decided to buy his rival Danis a birthday cake. Things turned quickly violent as cake was thrown across stage, which enfuriated Fury and his father John even more in scenes that quickly turned riotous.

Fury Sr then stood up quickly from his seat and began shouting furiously in anger at the fact nothing had been asked of the pair, before suggesting he would fight anyone in the arena or either fighter on the other side of the table. The wild scenes then began as he picked up the Prime bottle and his name place and threw it straight into the crowd who gasped as the event began to turn chaotic.

The famous father then decided to flip his first table destroying the set before cheering for the crowd, before turning to his son's rivals and leaning towards them as if fired up for a fight. KSI and Paul then stood up in the opposite corner of the event and a riot started with punches nearly thrown but prevented thanks to the huge security team who blocked the advances.

These chaotic scenes went viral between the fighters and saw that the press conference was eventually cancelled with no set left to carry out any action. KSI and Fury eventually elected to come face-to-face for some reason despite the previous chaos, and the riotous scenes continued again with Fury Sr looking to try and go for the YouTuber.

WATCH: John Fury smashes up the KSI v Fury press conference