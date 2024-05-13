Highlights John Fury was left with blood dripping from his head after his son Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk’s camps clashed earlier today

Both Tyson and Oleksandr are scheduled to go head-to-head for the undisputed heavyweight titles this weekend.

With the fight just days away, the two camps have already clashed in Saudi Arabia.

John Fury was left with blood dripping from his head after his son Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk’s camps clashed in Saudi Arabia earlier today.

Fury and Usyk are set to meet for the undisputed world titles this weekend, and it appears that things have already got heated in the build-up to the epic showdown.

The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career with the fight finally confirmed. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses.

Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all in Saudi Arabia. The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches. Ahead of the original date, the 35-year-old looked to be in the shape of his life.

Related Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Odds The betting odds for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk have been released and they are mightily tight.

John Fury Appears to Heabutt a Member of Team Usyk

Tension appeared to rise between the two camps

Footage has emerged on social media of a huge bust-up between the two camps. Tyson's father, John, never backs down from an altercation and a clip has shown him headbutting a young member of Usyk's team.

John was first reported to have been involved in a heated altercation with a large member of their rival's team. As he walked away from that, one of Usyk's younger team members appeared to get in the way and received a headbutt from the WBC champ’s dad.

According to the Mirror, shouting was heard between the two teams, with video capturing a member of the Usyk team going face-to-face with John, with chants of ''Fury" and "Usyk" being led by the respective teams.

John could then be heard saying to Usyk's team: "We ain't going nowhere, we don't go nowhere!" Fury's brother Shane was also furious as he shouted: "Is that not f****ng daft? Stupid b****rd, show some respect. Is that not stupid getting in someone's face you f****ng p****."

Related Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk UK Start Time, Full Undercard, and How to Watch Everything you need to know about the fight card featuring Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Uysk this weekend.

Tyson's Father Appeared to Lash Out at Usyk's Promoter

Security was forced to intervene

Security was forced to intervene and keep between the two camps from clashing further. The Mirror further reports that John lashed out at Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk.

Tyson Snr then can be heard saying: "We can't be beaten, anywhere we go. We are spartans, let's f****ng go. Yous will get it, I live for this s***. Blood, guts and horror. I live for this s***."