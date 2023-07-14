John Fury has always had a fiery feud with Eddie Hearn, and now he wants to settle it in the boxing ring at the age of 59.

Fury Sr is famously the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who is bitter rivals with Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn's leading fighter Anthony Joshua.

The British pair have never fought in the ring but are frequently involved in trading vicious words at each other, including from other members of both camps.

Despite his son's notorious career, Fury Sr also had a boxing venture of his own and has always suggested he was open to venturing back into the squared circle.

Eddie Hearn open to John Fury fight

Fury Sr has always had an issue with Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn who looked likely at one point to sign his son for his stable when making his epic comeback.

However, the story is now much different with Fury Sr regularly criticial of Hearn's words in interviews including his recent assessment of the WBC champion's fight with Francis Ngannou.

The pair have seemingly joked about a huge showdown in the ring themselves since exchanging words through their own interviews, but it's fair to say they are both well out of their prime.

In a recent chat, Hearn suggested he would step into the ring with the former fighter providing he is guaranteed a fee of £10 million.

Any clash between the pair would likely generate a huge audience, but I think we know it seems unlikely given their status in the sport.

John Fury's new two-on-one fight offer

After the offer from Hearn, Fury Sr has angrily responded and has a new fight plan of his own.

He has decided to make a new offer worth £1 million for each fighter, including Hearn's Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith.

"I'll fight him and his pal together [Frank Smith]," Fury Sr told GIVEMESPORT.COM in an exclusive chat courtesy of FreeBets Ireland.

"Frank Smith put him and Hearn in the corner and for £10 million I will do the two of them. John Fury is up for anything. I'll still smash the pair of them in one night.

"I don't even need £10 million. Let's just say £1 million each, I will fight them for £2 million together. Forget £10 million, they are full of hot air.

John Fury is willing to do a boxing fight with Eddie Hearn

"And if I can't beat them don't pay me. If I can't knock the pair out do not pay me a shilling. I'm 58-years-old now so they better get their skates on if they want to fight.

"I will smash them both to pieces, and here is the best bit they can come out at me together."

Hearn has spoken of his conditions to potentially fight in the ring in the future, having been regularly asked about a contest with YouTube star Jake Paul.

The Brentwood-based promoter even had a public sparring session with fellow Matchroom chief Smith which he dominated and even fractured one of his friend's ribs.

Fury Sr himself fought in the boxing ring as a professional with a record of eight wins and four defeats before his final fight in 2005.