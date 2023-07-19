John Fury has named a very heavyweight dominated Mount Rushmore in boxing, which saw no space for Floyd Mayweather in the list.

Fury Sr is the father of two famous sons in the sport, including WBC undefeated champion Tyson Fury and undefeated rising star Tommy Fury.

The 59-year-old had his own boxing career but is known to be a real fan of the sport ,with the likes of Mike Tyson declared as his idols during his stint in the ring.

And on an extremely talented list, Fury Sr has revisited some of the sport's leading names with a series of champions making the cut.

Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury's next fights

It is set to be a busy spell for the infamous leader of the Fury clan, with his sons set to be both in action in October in big pay-per-view events.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson has already announced his next move as he will take on former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, in a money-spinning crossover event in Saudi Arabia.

The event will see the 'Gypsy King' put to the test against a power-puncher in the cage, given he was unable to secure his long-awaited undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Meanwhile, the younger Fury sibling, who is directly managed by his father, is close to sealing a deal to sign YouTube boxer KSI.

To his advantage, he has been training with his far more experienced brother Tyson in his gym in Morecambe as the pair prepare to enter full camps.

The pair have even shared footage of each other body sparring, which Fury Sr certainly enjoyed and is proud of the achievements of his two sons.

WATCH: Tyson and Tommy in sparring session

The event is expected to also land in October and will see 'TNT' back into the ring for the first time since his mega event beating Jake Paul in February.

He is currently fighting influencer boxers in high-profile events, and could set up a final second showdown with Paul if he is able to pick up yet another win.

John Fury names his top-five greatest ever boxers

There were so many great fighters throughout many different eras of history particularly in the heavyweight division including Muhammad Ali and many more.

However, if maybe not surprisingly, Fury is backing blood over some of his favourite alternative fighters insisting his son is the greatest to ever grace the ring.

"Obviously I've got to put my son [Tyson Fury] number one," he exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.COM courtesy of FreeBets Ireland.

"I'd put Muhammad Ali at number two. Mike Tyson at number three, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield at number five because he did beat Riddick Bowe who I thought was exceptional.

He then quickly changed his fifth, entry adding: "There is my top five, there is so many and I forgot Larry Holmes.

"Actually I will put Larry Holmes at number five, he was a great champion and had the best jab in the business.

"There was that many good fighters back then, but the main two will be my son at number one and Muhammad Ali behind him in second."