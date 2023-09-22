Highlights John Fury, father of Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury, has a strong desire to return to the ring and has expressed interest in competing on one of his son's cards.

Tommy Fury will be fighting another influencer on a Misfits Boxing show in Manchester, while Tyson Fury is set to fight Francis Ngannou in a mega-money event in Saudi Arabia.

John Fury previously stepped in the ring himself holding a record of eight wins, four defeats and one draw but remains heavily involved in the sport working alongside his successful sons Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury. Despite largely staying on the other side of the ropes for now, big John still gets an itch to lace up his gloves again despite now being aged 59 and has regularly been involved in brawls and arguments at press events for his son's fights.

It remains to be seen if he could ever return to the ring, but he certainly has the desire to do so having regularly expressed his interest in competing on one of his son's card. He even called out Mike Tyson during a face-to-face podcast insisting he wanted to get it on, but any talks in an official capacity have yet to materialise, but now he has some new targets.

Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury's next fights

It is a busy period for the pair in October, with Fury's son Tommy first in action as he steps on to another Misfits Boxing show when he challenges another influencer in the shape of KSI. The event will be held in his hometown Manchester, and will see him look to secure another win on his road to wiping out the scene's leading fighters after beating Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia back in February. Fury's dad will be in his corner for the fight.

Meanwhile, just weeks later, Tyson Fury will step in the ring with ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou as part of the Riyadh Festival in a mega-money Saudi Arabia event. The 'Gypsy King' has not fought since routinely cruising beyond derek Chisora, and was unable to secure an undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk so has instead opted to take on the debutant.

Mike Tyson gets emotional during interview with John Fury

Fury has spoken about his desire to step in the ring and having been a self-declared fighting man, he had several idols growing up including 'Iron'. The pair sat down on a podcast, and he explained how much the American inspired his love for the sport, and even explained why he named the WBC heavyweight champion after the former undisputed king.

He said: “You know, I spent my whole life admiring him, you know, and I felt sorry for him at the same time because, you know, for a guy, when Cus died, he was like a father to him.”

WATCH: Mike Tyson's emotional reaction to John Fury's tribute

John Fury draws up list of opponents for fight

Fury Sr is now aged 59 and is not getting any younger, but he maintains his fitness by training his son Tommy and working out with his other son Tyson and their team. It is a much different life from his previous career where the access to dietitians and incredible research can put boxers in brilliant shape, such as Mike Tyson for his exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.

Name John Fury Height 6'3" Boxing Debut 1987 v Adam Fogerty Rounds Boxed 79 Boxing Record 8-4-1 (1 KO) KO ratio 12.5%

And when discussing his potential foray into the ring, John addressed his recent fired up moment where he slammed a table when his son clashed with KSI at a launch press conference. It is clear as day that he still has the motivation to get into a scrap, and he insists that he would open to fight with some of the biggest names to have ever graced the sport.