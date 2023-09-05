Highlights John Fury caused chaos at the press conference, flipping tables and destroying the set, prompting security to intervene.

Tommy Fury is set to fight KSI in a highly anticipated match, with hopes of continuing his winning streak and potentially facing Logan Paul and his brother Jake in the future.

John Fury revealed that his rampage was sparked by a comment KSI made, but he admitted to having fun and getting lost in the excitement of the event.

John Fury was involved in a riot at the press conference for his son Tommy Fury's fight with KSI as he decided to flip tables, destroy the set and was held back by security. The media event descended into carnage and was eventually ended with guarded face-offs as Fury Sr decided he had lost his mind with the antics up on stage.

Fury's son Tommy is currently competing in the influencer scene and has become part of a huge event, in which he will look to hand KSI his first defeat having beaten Jake Paul back in February. However, if fight week descends into the wild scenes that occurred at the launch press event featuring Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, it will certainly be a spectacle in Manchester next month.

KSI v Tommy Fury fight details

Fury will look to pick up his tenth professional victory since following in the footsteps of his brother Tyson, as he laces up his gloves to take on influencer KSI on October 14. A win for 'TNT' will continue his routine march through the new space, with his eyes then finally set on potential fights with Logan Paul and a rematch with his brother Jake early next year.

However, 'The Nightmare' will stand in his way who hasn't been beaten in the space since his return progressing beyond the likes of Swarmz, Luis Pineda, FaZe Temperrr and most recently Joe Fournier before it was overturned. KSI is confident that he can become the first person to beat Fury despite their vastly different levels of experience, and would like to end his stint in the ring by then settling his rivalry with Paul himself.

John Fury smashes up press conference

Fury Sr was sat next to his son on stage as the pair traded insults during a heated face-off with tensions also escalated by the presence of Paul and Danis. KSI first attempted to confront his son which saw a sea of security emerged before the famous father had enough and flipped over the two tables the teams were sat on, before kicking over the remaining set.

It turned into an all out riot on stage, with both sets of fighters trying to get the fight event started early, but they were eventually separated with the media proceedings ended prematurely. Fury Sr then once again lost his cool as his son was brought together for a new face-off with the YouTuber, during which he charged at KSI but was only halted by a team of security who were certainly pushed to their limits.

WATCH: John Fury loses his cool and flips tables

John Fury explains why he destroyed KSI set

It is fair to say Fury Sr completely lost his cool up on stage having previously spoken highly about the Misfits Boxing set-up and the competitors. The famous father has previous been complimentary of YouTube boxer KSI and his brother Deji, but it appears things may have taken a turn for the worse as the rivalry between KSI and his son heated up on stage.

Fury Sr was seen twice charging towards KSI but carnage was prevented from reaching its pinnacle by a sea of security who separated the two teams. When breaking his silence on the chaos up on stage, Fury Sr has revealed KSI made a comment about his heavyweight champion son Tyson Fury which sparked his rampage.