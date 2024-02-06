Highlights John Fury previously boxed at a domestic level and is open to exhibition fights, including one against Mike Tyson.

Froch started the feud by questioning Tyson Fury's abilities and the quality of his opponents, suggesting uncertainty about Fury's true boxing skill.

John Fury and Carl Froch have been embroiled in an extremely heated feud for the past weeks, and it appears to have stepped up even further. Froch, a former world champion, has been heavily critical of Fury Sr's son Tyson Fury, who last fought and struggled against ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The 'Gypsy King' was set to meet Oleksandr Usyk in a historic undisputed title fight, but that has now been cancelled.

Prior to the cancellation, 'The Cobra' publicly voiced his criticism against the WBC heavyweight champion, insisting his resume was weaker than is widely recognised by the boxing community. As in trademark style, Fury's father took to social media and interviews to publicly condemn Froch, while aiming a violent threat towards him if they ever met in person. But he has now gone one step further, by attempting to make their confrontation an officially sanctioned boxing fight.

John Fury's fight offer to Carl Froch

Fury Sr wants to return to the boxing ring aged 59

Fury Sr previously boxed himself at domestic level and carries a record of eight wins, four losses and one draw but has not fought since losing to Steve Garber in 1995. However, during his time, he has opened the door to exhibition fights including against boxing legend Mike Tyson, and most recently Froch in a video on his son Roman's social media.

"You’re [Froch] having plenty to say mate, on your little podcast channel. Listen, your mate, George Groves, said something very interesting. You and me, Wembley Stadium, 93,000 crowd. I’m up for that, my friend. Hater versus Top Father – that’s what we’ll call this. But, it’s got to make business sense. Get your people to contact me directly. get the contracts drawn up, I will fight you at Wembley Stadium, this year."

How John Fury and Carl Froch's feud began

Carl Froch was targeted by John Fury after discussing the heavyweight division

Froch ignited the feud with comments about the undefeated heavyweight's resume, just weeks after Anthony Joshua defeated Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder was stunned by Joseph Parker. The Nottingham native claimed that the two results weakened the magnitude of the victories, and suggested he is unsure of the exact level of his boxing abilities. He told Lucky Block: