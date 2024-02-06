Highlights
- John Fury previously boxed at a domestic level and is open to exhibition fights, including one against Mike Tyson.
- Froch started the feud by questioning Tyson Fury's abilities and the quality of his opponents, suggesting uncertainty about Fury's true boxing skill.
John Fury and Carl Froch have been embroiled in an extremely heated feud for the past weeks, and it appears to have stepped up even further. Froch, a former world champion, has been heavily critical of Fury Sr's son Tyson Fury, who last fought and struggled against ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The 'Gypsy King' was set to meet Oleksandr Usyk in a historic undisputed title fight, but that has now been cancelled.
Prior to the cancellation, 'The Cobra' publicly voiced his criticism against the WBC heavyweight champion, insisting his resume was weaker than is widely recognised by the boxing community. As in trademark style, Fury's father took to social media and interviews to publicly condemn Froch, while aiming a violent threat towards him if they ever met in person. But he has now gone one step further, by attempting to make their confrontation an officially sanctioned boxing fight.
John Fury's fight offer to Carl Froch
Fury Sr wants to return to the boxing ring aged 59
Fury Sr previously boxed himself at domestic level and carries a record of eight wins, four losses and one draw but has not fought since losing to Steve Garber in 1995. However, during his time, he has opened the door to exhibition fights including against boxing legend Mike Tyson, and most recently Froch in a video on his son Roman's social media.
"You’re [Froch] having plenty to say mate, on your little podcast channel. Listen, your mate, George Groves, said something very interesting. You and me, Wembley Stadium, 93,000 crowd. I’m up for that, my friend. Hater versus Top Father – that’s what we’ll call this. But, it’s got to make business sense. Get your people to contact me directly. get the contracts drawn up, I will fight you at Wembley Stadium, this year."
How John Fury and Carl Froch's feud began
Carl Froch was targeted by John Fury after discussing the heavyweight division
Froch ignited the feud with comments about the undefeated heavyweight's resume, just weeks after Anthony Joshua defeated Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder was stunned by Joseph Parker. The Nottingham native claimed that the two results weakened the magnitude of the victories, and suggested he is unsure of the exact level of his boxing abilities. He told Lucky Block:
“I don’t know if it was flattering for AJ or if it just looked bad for Tyson Fury, because he struggled against Otto Wallin. It leaves a lot of question marks. How good is Tyson Fury? What’s he ever done? Who’s he actually beaten? After the Klitschko fight, Fury had those three big standout fights with Deontay Wilder. But how good is Deontay Wilder now? He looked awful against Joseph Parker. So now you start questioning him. Is Tyson Fury actually what we thought he was or has he been flattered by the lack of opposition. We'll find out when he fights Usyk.”