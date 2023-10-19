Highlights KSI and Tommy Fury settled their feud in the ring, with Fury winning, proving himself as the professional boxer.

Fury had to undergo significant weight loss to meet the catchweight.

KSI was unhappy with the decision and expressed frustration towards the Fury family, criticizing their victory and their tactics in the fight.

KSI and Tommy Fury finally settled their bitter influencer boxing rivalry in the ring over the weekend in Manchester, as 'TNT' picked up a controversial unanimous decision win to prove his status once again as the professional boxer in the space. It was an intense feud between the pair for several months, with physical confrontations at both press conferences which heavily involved Fury's father and huge character John Fury.

Much had been made of their weights, with the professional boxer Fury requiring to make a significant weight loss to boil down to the 185lb catchweight. And having reportedly had some struggles making the weight and being required to use a nutritionist, fears that the fight may have not taken place at all came to fruition at the secret weigh-ins before the contest.

KSI v Tommy Fury - how it played out

'The Nightmare' and Fury came face-to-face in the boxing ring in one of the biggest events of the year, but things did not play out exactly how people though as a particularly dull affair took place. KSI came in with a clear game plan, to nullify the threats of his rival and he certainly did that for the opening rounds landing the clearer shots which added up in the final punch statistics.

Fury was also deducted a point for punching in the back of the head and many felt that KSI was doing enough to get the nod going into the final rounds. Both fighters celebrated at the final bell, but it was indeed the professional fighter who was given the nod initially by majority decision which was later recounted, but irrespective it was KSI who was left fuming.

It was wild celebrations before the favourite, but KSI was furious with how things played out, and he even complained to the judges who were sat ringside. Himself and his manager complained to the Professional Boxing Association officials who attempted to explain the scorecards, but he later confirmed that he intended to appeal despite the reasoning.

KSI shouts post-fight message to the Fury family

The influencer left the ring in an extremely frustrated manner first talking to the hosts before kicking the graphics boards which were up on stage, as things started to get the better of him. After the contest, he went backstage to console himself with his family in the dressing room, but not before he was greeted by huge crowds in the corridor.

Things started to again become all too much for KSI who was justifiably bemused by the difficult decision and decided to shout a series of warning messages to the Furys. He suggested that his father and the fighter himself should not be proud of the manner of victory, which in fairness was made difficult due to his decisions to continue clinching in a method to shut down his enemy.

Things were certainly not all plain sailing for Fury however as they weren't during the exchanges in the ring, as he was required to boil down significantly to make the pre-fight weight. 'TNT' had shown off a significantly bigger size than KSI with the difference huge at their initial fight launch, but things evened up as they prepared to step on the scales the day before the showdown.

Fury Sr was left infuriated by the fact that the scales were placed on a carpet and became extremely agitated, with the corner of the set-up being argued by KSI's trainer Alexis Demetriades. He even became so angry that he threatened to both call off the clash, and then decided he could even resort to violence and made an angry jibe at Demetriades who looked like he was also starting to get riled up.