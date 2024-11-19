Pandemonium erupted on Tuesday when Darren Till and Tommy Fury got on stage together to announce their upcoming Misfits boxing fight on Saturday, the 18th of January in 2025 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Fury is the best fighter in the crossover boxing industry, largely because of his experience against journeymen fighters, and his decision win over Jake Paul at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia last year. Till, meanwhile, used to be one of the UFC's rising stars, yet hit a skid in form starting in 2018 when he lost to Tyron Woodley, suffering five losses with just one win in his last six MMA fights.

Their upcoming fight is one of the most high-profile events that KSI's crossover boxing company has held to date, and the press conference midweek descended into chaos when Tommy Fury's dad, Big John, threw water at Till, sparking a melee on stage.

Why There Was Chaos at The Tommy Fury vs Darren Till Event

Fury's father, Big John, didn't seem to like Till implying Tommy is stupid

It all went south when Big John and Till started talking on stage, with the elder Fury repeatedly labeling Till "pig eyes" and the former MMA fighter branding Big John "Little John," instead.

"I'll Little John, you," Fury clapped back at Till. "You couldn't treat me as a baby."

Till responded by referencing Fury's absence from the limelight since his son Tyson lost by split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in the world heavyweight championship boxing unification fight earlier this year. Usyk and Tyson contest their rematch on the 21st of December in Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fury's professional boxing record (as of 19/11/24) 10 fights 10 wins 0 losses By knockout 4 0 By decision 6 0

"Shut your mouth, Little John. No-one's seen you since Usyk bladdered Tyson. Where've you been? Go back to where you came from."

Till later turned on Tommy, saying he "has the IQ of a loaf of bread." Then, when Till called Tommy an "empty-head", which, presumably, means air-head, or idiot, Big John escalated the quarrel and threw water at Till, sparking the melee which forced security to intervene and organizers to wrap the presser.

Watch it right here:

Darren Till Threatens to Use MMA Moves Against Tommy Fury

This will be a boxing fight, but the former UFC fighter doesn't seem to care

Though the fight adheres to a boxing rule set, earlier in the presser, Till appeared to suggest he would risk disqualification just to hit Fury with some of his Muay Thai moves.

"If I’m losing, I will kick you straight in your face."

The fight will be the headliner for the Misfits show which, as yet, has no confirmed fights for the undercard, or co-main event. The event airs on DAZN. Whoever wins, though, could become a strong option for a showdown with Jake Paul later in 2025.