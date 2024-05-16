Highlights John Fury is willing to do a boxing fight with Eddie Hearn

Garber claims John Fury and his son Tyson lack punch power, focusing on physical strength instead.

The weekend fight between the Gypsy King and Oleksandr Usyk is set to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury's father, John Fury, has been on the receiving end of criticism from one of his former opponents, who claimed that the Gypsy King's father can't punch hard.

However, despite the criticism of his abilities in the ring, the man who spoke out, Steve Garber, has been rather complimentary of the man outside the ring, despite his recent altercation with a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team. John Fury's actions were highlighted this week as he headbutted a member of the Ukrainian's team in a hotel in Saudi Arabia. Despite that, Garber has insisted it is all an act after Fury apologised for his actions.

The 61-year-old claimed that Fury Snr is a different person when the media is not around, explaining that he has always been polite and respectful outside the ring with him, dropping his acts of "bravado" as Garber labelled it.

"I know him outside of boxing. That [his antics] is all bravado. He's always been polite and respectful to me. He's a totally different person in public when the media's present."

John Fury Can't Punch

Garber claimed that Fury's father was not a puncher following his headbutt. The pair met in the ring twice during their fighting days, with the now 61-year-old coming out victorious on the second occasion after defeat in their first bout. The Yorkshireman claimed he ended the career of Fury with a brutal KO.

Following on from their final meeting in 1995, Garber would only enter the ring twice more before ending his career himself, his final fight a knockout loss to Wayne Llewellyn in Cardiff in 1996.

After watching his former rival's son compete, Garber drew comparisons between the two as he pointed out some similarities.

"[He] couldn't punch but physically a strong man. I've always been able to punch from an early age. Not everyone can punch. His son [Tyson] is not a puncher really, but he's developed that, and he learned how to get that power."

Like Father, Like Son

The 61-year-old highlighted the lack of punching prowess in his former opponent, but has also highlighted it in the Gypsy King's game in the ring, stating that the two may be powerful, but are unable to punch, and in turn, use that power to their advantage.

Garber was not critical of the two despite those comments regarding their punching ability, as he claimed it just comes naturally to some people who train in that aspect from a young age.

A Weekend of Talking Points

With or without the actions of Fury Snr, this will be a weekend of talking points when the Gypsy King meets with Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The 12-round clash between the two heavyweights will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Fury has overcome his own personal demons to get to where he is today, which some would call the pinnacle of boxing for him. And the Gypsy King has labelled this clash as D-Day for him and Usyk, with their age meaning it could be their last chance to become undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk, however, has been an undisputed champion throughout his illustrious career already, holding that record at cruiserweight level.

Fury shows no sign of letting up following on from this event, leaving the door open for his anticipated fight with Anthony Joshua. In what has been called the Battle of the Brits, Fury has said he is open to negotiations with AJ over what many call the most anticipated clash in British boxing.