He may never have played or coached for either of them, but Johnny Giles is well aware of what both Celtic and Rangers represent in Scottish, British, European and even world football. Two clubs, among the most prestigious on the planet, whose enmity has created one of the most intense rivalries in the world, and which countless talented players have kept alive since their first clash in 1888.

But which of them could make the legendary Old Firm's all-time greatest combined XI? In an interview with Off The Ball, Giles took on the task of answering this question. And it comes as no real surprise that the names of true legends of the game appear on the list.

3:19 Related Most Successful Clubs in World Football - Trophies and Honours There are many highly decorated clubs in world football and the 23 sides to have amassed the most trophies have been listed.

Patrick Bonner

Goalkeeper

Dubbed by Celtic fans as “Packie”, Patrick Bonner is one of only two goalkeepers in history - the other being Charlie Shaw - to have played more than 300 games for the Hoops. Which isn't even half of the 641 appearances he eventually made for the club over almost two decades. Always as a starter.

"Packie was a star for Celtic and a great servant. He would be a real hero for Celtic supporters and rightly so. I'd have the highest respect for Packie."

And, of course, when you spend so much time associated with a club like Celtic, whose periods of national domination have been legion, winning trophies seems like the natural extension of your career. A fact that Bonner can testify to, having won no fewer than eight, including four championships.

Patrick Bonner Stats at Celtic Appearances 641 Clean sheets 253 Time at Celtic 1978-1997 Honours x4 Scottish Premier Division, x3 Scottish Cup, x1 Scottish League Cup

Terry Butcher

Centre-back

Rarely has a player lived up to the name Terry Butcher. Recognised as one of the hardest players in football history, the defender was one of the first English players to try his luck in the Scottish Premiership, answering the call of Graeme Souness, newly promoted to the Rangers bench.

"He was part of the exodus that Graeme Souness did when he went to Rangers. Scottish players always went to England but he was the first to go the other way. He was a hard nut - you wouldn't want to mess with him. He was a top-class defender."

A choice that paid off for the imposing Teddy Bears captain, who guided his team to three league titles, two League Cups between 1986 and 1990 and, in 2011, became the third non-Scottish player to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame. Which says a lot about the legacy he left at Ibrox.

Terry Butcher Stats at Rangers Appearances 176 Goals 11 Time at Rangers 1986-1990 Honours x3 Scottish Premier Division, x2 Scottish League Cup

Billy McNeill

Centre-back

There certainly isn't a Bhoys fan for whom the name Billy McNeill doesn't sound familiar. Indeed, even in a club as prestigious as Celtic, few players can boast of having made as much history as the Scottish defender.

"People might say Van Dijk, but I think he'll be remembered as a great Liverpool player. Billy McNeill played 486 league matches for Celtic. He was a big man, good on his feet and in the air. He was a real captain - did it himself and inspired those around him."

With 790 appearances for the green and white, McNeill will forever be remembered as the captain who guided the Hoops to their first, and to date only, Champions League title (or European Champion Clubs' Cup, as it was then known) in 1967. A moment etched for all eternity, and one that the statue of Scotland's nine-time champion in front of The Celtic Way is responsible for reminding every fan entering the Paradise grounds.

Billy McNeill Stats at Celtic Appearances 790 Goals 35 Time at Celtic 1957-1975 Honours x9 Scottish Premier Division, x7 Scottish Cup, x6 Scottish League Cup, x1 European Cup

Richard Gough

Centre-back

Is there any better way to win over Rangers fans than by scoring his debut goal against Celtic? And in the 90th minute of a match that had been played with a numerical disadvantage for half an hour? Certainly not. Richard Gough can testify to that.

"He was quick, covered the ground well. Gough was almost a player that played off the centre-half than would be a centre-back. Richard Gough was one of those lads that just got on with the job; he wasn't spectacular, but he didn't need to be. To do nine on the bounce, he has to be a Rangers legend."

In 1987, having just arrived from Tottenham for the sum of £1m (a record for a Scottish player transferred to a native team), the defender had laid the foundations for what would prove to be a decade of success. Ten years during which, wearing the captain's armband, he led the Gers to nine consecutive league titles and as many domestic cups (three Scottish Cups and six League Cups), forging a reputation that would make him a household name.

Richard Gough Stats at Rangers Appearances 428 Goals 34 Time at Rangers 1987-1997, 1997-1998 Honours x9 Scottish Premier Division, x3 Scottish Cup, x6 Scottish League Cup

John Greig

Left-back

To speak of John Greig is quite simply to speak of the greatest player in Rangers history. And this is not a subjective judgment. After all, that's the status he was awarded by his own fans in 1999. It's hard to argue with them.

"You couldn't leave him out of the team. He had 755 years in 17 years. He was a battler and would give you everything he's got. He'd be the holding player these days. He wouldn't have lasted that long with Rangers without being the character he was."

With over 750 appearances and 120 goals (he began his career in an attacking role, before being repositioned in defence) for the Light Blues, the Scotland international with 44 caps (three goals) played a part in the conquest of no fewer than 16 titles, including the Cup Winners' Cup, won by the Gers in 1972. A historic success that the indefatigable defensive leader experienced as captain.

John Greig Stats at Rangers Appearances 753 Goals 120 Time at Rangers 1961-1978 Honours x5 Scottish Premier Division, x6 Scottish Cup, x4 Scottish League Cup, x1 European Cup

Bobby Murdoch

Midfielder

Perhaps Celtic would not have enjoyed such a golden age if Bobby Murdoch were not such a shining light. Unanimously recognised for his talent, the Scot was one of the main architects of the Glasgow club's success in the 1960s and the beginning of the 70s.

"He was just a terrific player."

A player whose brilliant technical ability and perfect chemistry with Bertie Auld helped the midfield of the Hoops to become a national and international reference. While his career and achievements are already exceptional, who knows what they might have been if Murdoch had not been plagued by so many physical problems? It's a question that will unfortunately remain unanswered.

Bobby Murdoch Stats at Celtic Appearances 485 Goals 102 Time at Celtic 1959-1973 Honours x8 Scottish Premier Division, x4 Scottish Cup, x5 Scottish League Cup, x1 European Cup

Jim Baxter

Midfielder

In the history of the game, only 19 British players have ever reached the Ballon d'Or podium. Jimmy Johnstone is one of them. And that's saying something. Considered the greatest player in Celtic's history, the twirling Scottish winger left his mark on his time at Parkhead in many ways. He was also a member of the legendary Lisbon Lions, who won the Champions League in 1967.

"Another legend of Rangers, and one of the most gifted lads I've ever seen. But he had his own way of living - was a high-liver! He was a bit like Liam Brady on the ball. A real classy player, and on the ball, he was a delight to watch. Jimmy didn't have a long career as he broke his leg, and was never the same again. They called him 'Bacardi Jim'!"

With his exceptional dribbling ability and remarkable speed, Johnstone was a constant threat to opposing defences, which he often traumatised. After all, what else could you expect from one of the best players of his generation?

Jim Baxter Stats at Rangers Appearances 254 Goals 24 Time at Rangers 1960-1969 Honours x3 Scottish Premier Division, x3 Scottish Cup, x4 Scottish League Cup

Jimmy Johnstone

Right Winger

Set to occupy the right flank of Giles' attack, Jimmy Johnstone is also one of the greats. And not just at Celtic, where his status as a legend is not up for debate, but also in Scotland, where he remains one of the finest players ever to emerge from the British game. And his career is certainly the most concrete proof of this.

"He had Terry Cooper in ribbons [when Leeds played Celtic], he was a great player. Johnstone was only a little player, smaller than me - the ball would be halfway up his shin and he could drag it. He was quick as lightning. Quick as lightning. He didn't do it just on the days that he wanted to do it, he would do it the vast majority of times."

Playing for Celtic for 14 years, ‘Jinky’ (a nickname reflecting his style of play, which featured exceptional dribbling skills) helped the club win a host of titles, including the European Cup in 1971 and no fewer than nine league titles.

Jimmy Johnstone Stats at Celtic Appearances 515 Goals 130 Time at Celtic 1961-1979 Honours x9 Scottish Premier Division, x4 Scottish Cup, x5 Scottish League Cup, x1 European Cup

Kenny Dalglish

Forward

As you will have gathered from the players mentioned in this article, Scotland has always been a veritable talent factory. But perhaps none has been more important than Kenny Dalglish. The former striker is arguably the greatest Scottish player of all time. It is a status that his adventures with both Celtic and Liverpool served both to obtain and to consolidate.

"If any of the kids today get a chance, watch Dalglish. Always taking up the right position in relation to the ball. He wasn't particularly quick but always had space. His technique was brilliant, as you'd expect from a top-class player. He made as many goals for Ian Rush as he scored himself, a terrific player and real all-round footballer."

With the Bhoys, with whom he spent the early years of his professional career, his legacy remains intact and his memory is regularly honoured. It is, after all, the least he deserves, with 320 appearances, 167 goals and nine titles to his name, including four championships.

Kenny Dalglish Stats at Celtic Appearances 320 Goals 167 Time at Celtic 1969-1977 Honours x4 Scottish Premier Division, x4 Scottish Cup, x1 Scottish League Cup

Henrik Larsson

Striker