A tough, all-action midfielder, despite his diminutive nature, Johnny Giles had a fantastic career. Starting out at Manchester United, where he went on to win an FA Cup under Matt Busby, Giles moved to Leeds in 1963, where he had a very successful six-year spell.

Partnered by Billy Bremner in the centre of the park, the duo helped Leeds to their best-ever era, winning several major trophies. Also having a 20-year international career with Ireland, where he made 59 appearances, Giles even spent seven years as player-manager of his nation.

A fantastic player, Giles played with and against some excellent players, and – despite being a Dublin-born Irishman – once revealed his greatest England 11 of all time.

Gordon Banks

Goalkeeper

One of England's greatest ever, Giles opted for Gordon Banks in goal, but faced competition from Peter Shilton and David Seaman, saying:

"He had a great temperament, he was the first of the great goalkeepers of the time. He was always a very calm, modest, terrific goalkeeper that set the standards for fitness at that time."

Banks was unfortunately in a car crash in 1972, which as a result cost him both his sight in his right eye, and ultimately his career. Giles added: "I played against him after he lost an eye, for Shamrock Rovers, so he continued to play and played really well."

Gordon Banks England Statistics Appearances 73 Clean Sheets 35

Norman Hunter

Defender

The first defender Giles selected was the legendary Norman Hunter. A tough-tackling centre-back who could also play in midfield, Hunter won two league titles and one FA Cup with Leeds, where he is a club icon. A member of the 1966 England squad which won the World Cup, Hunter was one of the best players of his generation.

"He was a wonderful defender, a real leader."

Respected by all his peers, and now with a stand named after him at Elland Road, Hunter was the first ever winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1974.

Gordon Banks England Statistics Appearances 28 Goals 2

John Terry

Defender

A Premier League and Chelsea legend, John Terry could do it all. A true defender who loved to put his body on the line and would do anything to win, the England great was also a constant attacking threat.

A real leader, who inspired the teams he played in, John Terry was a serial winner at the highest level.

'Captain, Leader, Legend,' the saying goes. A divisive figure off the pitch, but there is no doubting the former Chelsea man's skills on it.

"He was good on the ball, a leader for Chelsea."

John Terry England Statistics Appearances 78 Goals 6

Bobby Moore

Defender

The only man to ever lift a World Cup trophy with England, Bobby Moore was a shoo-in for this team, and one of the first names on Giles' team sheet:

"Bobby was one of the great defenders - not particularly quick, but Bill Shankly said the great players had the first two yards in their head. Playing with an average West Ham team, when he stepped up with England he got better with the stage. He was a big-game player. "The bigger the matches, the better he played. When it came to the really big matches, he was outstanding. He was class - his control, his distribution, he was always in the place at the right time."

Bobby Moore England Statistics Appearances 108 Goals 2

Paul Scholes

Midfielder

A part of the Class of 92, Paul Scholes was one of the best passers in football history. Often misused by England due to other great players during his generation, the Man United legend possessed great quality:

"They never played him in the right position, they always had Gerrard and Lampard in midfield and would fit him in on the left when it wasn't his game."

"[Lampard and Gerrard] were great at getting on the end of things, but to get to the end you need a beginning. Gerrard and Lampard couldn't control the midfield."

Paul Scholes England Statistics Appearances 66 Goals 14

Bobby Charlton

Midfielder

Once England and Man United's all-time leading scorers, before being overtaken by Wayne Rooney for both, Bobby Charlton was sensational. A player that Giles played alongside with the Red Devils, Charlton was one of the best players of his generation:

"He was the best player I ever played against, he was quick, had a great shot on him on either foot. "I never really spoke to him about football, I think he played instinctively and - I don't mean to be disrespectful - I don't think he knew much about the game. Bobby didn't need anybody, he could dribble, he was quick and good with both feet."

Bobby Charlton England Statistics Appearances 106 Goals 49

Johnny Haynes

Midfielder

A Fulham legend, Johnny Haynes, was an easy choice for John Giles. The first player to ever be paid £100 a week, Haynes was a superstar during the 1950s and 60s, Giles explained:

"He was hugely influential in the game. A brilliant player, a hero of mine that influenced a lot of players in his day.

"I went to a match at Maine Road and what I noticed if the left or right-back had it, he would be there to receive it.

"He wouldn't wait on the ball and I thought that was brilliant. What Luka Modric and Bobby Charlton would do, Haynes was doing early on."

Johnny Haynes England Statistics Appearances 56 Goals 18

Bryan Robson

Midfielder

Someone Giles played alongside at West Brom, Bryan Robson went on to star for Man United. He was even voted in August 2011 as the greatest-ever Manchester United player in a poll of the club's former players, such was the quality of the midfielder. Giles said:

"He was terrific. His attitude was terrific. The only thing he could see was the ball. He was the best ball-winner I ever played with.

"I think his best position was in the middle of the back four, he could do it in his sleep."

Bryan Robson England Statistics Appearances 90 Goals 26