Breaking through at Manchester United in the 1950s, Johnny Giles enjoyed the best years of his career with Leeds United, where he spent twelve brilliant seasons.

A United academy graduate, Giles moved to Leeds in 1953 under legendary manager Don Revie, and he went on to become one of the club's greatest-ever players. At Elland Road, he won two league titles and an FA Cup, during the club's most successful spell. Despite being small, Giles was a very combative midfielder, never being afraid to put in a tackle or put his body on the line.

A fine player for Leeds, Giles once appeared on Off The Ball, and shared his greatest Everton XI of all time – despite never playing for the Toffees.

Neville Southall

Goalkeeper

One of Britain's greatest-ever goalkeepers, and a certified Everton legend, Neville Southall, was an easy selection for Giles. The Welsh stopper spent 17 years with Everton, where he won two FA Cups, two First Division championships, and the European Cup Winners' Cup, which helped to cement him as a club icon. He said:

"He was a top-class goalkeeper and right up there with Pat Jennings. He was a top boy, and there were a lot of great goalkeepers at that time!"

Neville Southall Everton Statistics Appearances 578 Clean Sheets 269

Related 9 Best Everton Goalkeepers of All Time (Ranked) Including Tim Howard and Jordan Pickford, the best Everton goalkeepers of all time have been ranked.

Brian Labone

Defender

A one-club man, Brian Labone, spent his entire 13-year career with Everton. Astonishingly, only picking up two yellow cards during his career, he was the ultimate defender. A simple choice for Giles, Labone was regarded as one of the best players of his generation, but he missed out on the 1966 World Cup as he was getting married.

"I think he knew that he wouldn't get in the team between Jack Charlton and Bobby Moore! But he was a great lad, very comfortable on the ball and would have been a great player today," Giles noted.

Brian Labone Everton Statistics Appearances 514 Goals 2

Kevin Ratcliffe

Defender

Renowned for his fierce and touch-tackling nature, Kevin Ratcliffe was sensational for Everton. A product of the club's academy and then becoming captain during an extremely successful period, Ratcliffe was remarkable.

"He was quick, he was good. As captain, he was a good all-round player. They broke the Liverpool stronghold for a time," Giles said.

Kevin Ratcliffe Everton Statistics Appearances 359 Goals 2

Derek Mountfield

Defender

Giles' next selection was Kevin Ratcliffe's defensive partner, Derek Mountfield. Mountfield helped Everton to win the 1984 FA Cup, where they defeated Watford, and then the Football League title a year later.

Spending six years at Everton, making over 100 appearances, Mountfield was a fantastic partner for Ratcliffe, before departing for Aston Villa in 1988 for a fee of £400,000.

Derek Mountfield Everton Statistics Appearances 106 Goals 19

Related 9 Best Everton Defenders of All Time (Ranked) Including modern-day stars like Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman, the best defenders in Everton history have been revealed.

Howard Kendall

Midfielder

Going on to manage the club, Howard Kendall was a fantastic player during his career. Regarded as one of the best midfielders to turn out for the Toffees, he was a simple selection for Giles, who recalled:

"He was a very, very good player, but he never got an England cap - he was certainly good enough to be capped.He was part of that famous trio at Everton at that particular time.

"There was a story that when he played at Preston, when Liverpool were after him, and he had to call Shankly and say he was signing with Everton.

"Shankly said: 'I didn't want you anyway!'"

Howard Kendall Everton Statistics Appearances 231 Goals 21

Alan Ball

Midfielder