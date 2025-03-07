Despite having struggled to get to major tournaments in recent years, throughout history, Ireland have had some incredible teams and individual players who have and will continue to go down in football history. Iconic players such as Roy Keane, Denis Irwin and Robbie Keane have held Irish football in high regard over the years and are just a small fraction of the nation's iconic history at international footballing level.

Speaking of Irish greats, Johnny Giles, who is one of the best and most highly-rated midfielders to have ever played for the country, has named his all-time 11 of Irish players.

Speaking to Off The Ball, he gave his best team of Irish players throughout different stages of footballing history and some of the iconic names who have already been mentioned have made the cut, but there is also room for some players who may not be as famous or well-known as the likes of Keane and Irwin but have put together fantastic careers at club and international level.

Shay Given

Goalkeeper

Getting the nod in between the sticks in John Giles’ all-time Ireland 11 is the national side’s most capped goalkeeper of all time, Shay Given. The Newcastle United legend represented Ireland on 134 occasions, with seven of those coming in major tournaments, which are caps he will be extremely proud of. Even though Given was known for his superb reflexes and shot-stopping, the main reasoning behind going with him in goal is due to his temperament and the fact that he didn’t make many mistakes. Giles said:

“I can't remember him making any important mistakes. A steady guy with a good temperament."

Shay Given's Republic of Ireland Statistics Appearances 134 Clean Sheets 62

Denis Irwin

Defender

Giles has named a stellar back-line in his all-time Ireland 11 and the first to feature is a man who is thought of as one of the best full-backs ever, Denis Irwin. Despite Irwin’s brilliance, he wasn’t an automatic inclusion in Giles' team as Seamus Coleman was taken into consideration, however, it is hard for many other full-backs in the history of football to be named ahead of Mr Consistent himself, Irwin. The Manchester United icon was known for his defensive solidity but could also produce going forward as he had great ability from set pieces. Giles noted:

"Denis was a terrific player, could play left and right, calm and got on with the job. He didn't seek the publicity in any way.“

Denis Irwin's Republic of Ireland Statistics Appearances 56 Goals 4 Assists 2

Charlie Hurley

Defender

In the '60s, there were not many centre-backs better than Charlie Hurley and the Sunderland and Ireland legend’s ability has been met with much-deserved heavy praise from Giles. Hurley represented his country 40 times throughout a 12-year international career and showed other nations exactly what he was about on a consistent basis. Despite being a commanding and dominant defender, Hurley was also very comfortable on the ball, so much so that Giles believes he “was before his time," saying:

"He could play out from the back and was before his time. He was a big fella, excellent in the air and had terrific control."

Charlie Hurley's Republic of Ireland Statistics Appearances 40 Goals 2 Assists 0

Paul McGrath

Defender

Charlie Hurley’s centre-back partner in Giles’ all-time Ireland 11 is Aston Villa and Manchester United legend Paul McGrath. McGrath is widely regarded as one of the most versatile players to ever play in the English leagues, as no matter where you played him, whether it was in midfield, at full-back or at centre-back, he performed to a very high standard. McGrath’s versatility is highlighted by Giles in his reasoning for his inclusion:

"He was majestic. He could play anywhere, but playing at centre-half, he could read the game.“

Paul McGrath's Republic of Ireland Statistics Appearances 83 Goals 8 Assists 1

Tony Dunne

Defender

Taking the left-back spot in Giles’ team is yet another Manchester United legend, Tony Dunne, who makes it three United icons in the back four. With a player like Denis Irwin on the opposite flank who was a very calm player, Dunne brings a bit of chaos to the team as he was viewed as a flying full-back who probably would’ve thrived in today’s style of football. Like his full-back counterpart and fellow United legend, Irwin, Dunne was brilliant defensively and offensively, which gave him license to roam up and down the pitch.

When discussing Dunne’s inclusion in his all-time 11, Giles claimed he was the “best left-back in England for 10 years”, which is incredible praise.

Tony Dunne's Republic of Ireland Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 0 Assists 0

Roy Keane

Midfielder