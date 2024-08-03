Highlights John Gotti III's name carries a new meaning in 2024, stepping into the MMA spotlight with a fiery determination to challenge Floyd Mayweather Jr.

After a loss in the first fight, Gotti III vows to bring the heat and intense focus in the rematch, transitioning from MMA to boxing with newfound passion.

Gotti III said he's ready for an absolute war in the ring.

When the public hears the name John Gotti they may remember the infamous mob boss from the 1980s, but that surname has a new meaning in 2024. Grandson to the feared mafioso frontman, John Gotti III chose an alternative type of violence, which found him entering a local MMA promotion on Long Island, NY about 10 years ago.

Since turning pro in 2017, Gotti III has always been in the spotlight in the local fight scene, but after jumping in the ring with one of the greatest boxers of all-time, Floyd Mayweather Jr, last year, the Gotti name became a topic of conversation once again. The 31-year-old New Yorker was outgunned in the first fight but believes he has fixed his weaknesses. The first fight was heavily in favor of Mayweather Jr, but the fight will be remembered for having high emotions that resulted in a brawl.

John Gotti III Plans For Battle

Gotti expects to show major improvement in the rematch

After losing patience with Mayweather’s ring IQ and mastery of skill, Gotti III tried turning the fight into more of a street scrap as opposed to a sanctioned chess match. He lost his cool there as well as his focus on the task, but he promised that this time around it would be much better.

When speaking exclusively with GIVEMESPORT.COM, John Gotti III said that he plans to take the rematch very seriously by bringing a more intense focus to the ring later this month:

“We’re gonna bring the heat this fight. I’m coming for an absolute war, I trained very hard and the mentality is different. I’m treating it as an absolute war. That first fight I didn’t, it’s my fault, but like I said, the mental part is different for this fight, so we’re gonna be ready.”

Gotti III also said that he's enjoying the sport of boxing more than when he competed in MMA:

“Oh, it’s good. I’m having the time of my life with boxing. So much different [than MMA]. I’m enjoying it far more. We’ll see how this fight goes and I’m looking forward to continuing with my boxing career.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III First Fight

From the start of the fight tensions were building which ultimately exploded

Mayweather Jr is well-known for making his opponents frustrated because of his genius defensive style. Throughout his career, ‘Money Mayweather’ has shown the ability to hit and not get better than anyone, but it has led to a few frustrated challengers trying to break his rhythm by fighting outside the rules.

Examples of this were in his fight against Zab Judah who went below the belt in what looked extremely deliberate. Another one, probably the most famous one, was when Victor Ortiz saw red and headbutted Mayweather.

And for Gotti III, who was being outclassed for the entire fight, he used some of his MMA skills by fighting dirty in the clinch. This resulted in referee Kenny Bayless waving off the fight because of the rough housing. Gotti III, outraged by this ruling, shoved Bayless to get back to fighting Mayweather, leading to the brawl seen around the internet.