Highlights Harbaugh's timeline for the hip-drop tackle is flawed & disproportionately biased against its use.

The hip-drop tackle has been a part of football, overlooked by Harbaugh, and is not as new or dangerous as he suggests.

The NFL's ban on the hip-drop tackle was based on limited data, opposed by the Players Association, and lacked player input.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh joined the chorus of swivel hip-drop tackle apostles cheering its removal from the game. He told the assembled media at a pre-draft news conference:

When you drop down on the back of his legs, it's a mass ... and it's 25 times more likely to have a serious injury. So, it's really a bad play, and it needed to be out. And guys are going to tackle just fine without the quote-unquote hip-drop tackle, because they tackled just fine without it for 100 years of football before that, when you never saw it, really.

Harbaugh’s timeline for the invention of the controversial tackle, which was banned in a unanimous vote at this year's consequential owners meetings, and its origins sound rather specious. He’s also relatively biased since his star tight end, Mark Andrews, suffered a crackedd fibula on a supposed hip-drop tackle, the most high-profile player in the league to suffer an extended injury due to the technique.

Here’s what else one of the league’s preeminent coaches had to say on the matter.

John Harbaugh Overstates Swivel Hip-Drop Tackles Significance

Baltimore head coach presents an alternative perspective

First, if Harbaugh thinks tackles from yesteryear are less dangerous than the swivel hip-drop, he’s clearly not up on his “leatherheads” film. Dudes were getting chopped at the knees like sequoias on blindside blocks laid out by muscle-bound clotheslines on a regular basis.

It wouldn’t have been more violent if they were allowed to play with two-by-fours. Not to mention, you can see a hip-drop tackle being made at about 0:26 in the above video, which features highlights from the 1950s and 1960s. Somehow, rugby also caught a stray when it comes to the origins of the tackle in Harbaugh’s mind:

When did you ever hear about the hip-drop tackle until like two years ago, three years ago, right? That's because it was discovered, probably, in rugby and started being executed as a standalone technique. It's a three-part movement, [and] you've got to execute that play. You've got to be close enough to that ball carrier to actually get him around the hips, pull him close to yourself, swing your hips through and drop on the back of his legs. If you're that close, wrap him up, tackle him and take him to the ground, like Ray Lewis used to do and everybody did for 100 years before that.

The notion that players or coaches intensely study rugby film to find new and improved ways to tackle is downright hilarious, especially considering the differing equipment used in each sport. It’s borderline fraudulent to say that players have never used their body weight to bring down especially powerful ball carriers either.

When you see examples of the swivel hip drop tackles the NFL wants out of the game, it’s not as if you’re seeing a completely new technique that’s never existed, as Harbaugh seems to think. Maybe Ray Lewis never used it (doubtful) because he was decimating opposing players with a variety of no longer legal hits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It’s important to note that this tackle occurred in just 0.5 percent of all tackles over the last two seasons, and the Players Association was firmly against the rule change.

The league is loudly parroting the line of "25 times more likely to cause serious injury", but that’s based on a minuscule sample size. As Vikings safety Josh Metellus rightly pointed out:

Ultimately, a lot of injuries didn’t happen because of this tackle, but a number of injuries did happen to marquee players like Andrews or A.J. Brown. The NFLPA stood against it, and one of the reasons for that is that it will be very difficult to properly legislate what is a hip-drop and what isn’t. Why give officials who are already so heavily criticized even more power over the game?

The notion that this new rule, purportedly changed to increase "player safety", was opposed by the very player's association that they're supposedly trying to protect, proves that this, and many that have come before it, is a rule change designed to increase offensive output and excitement in the game, which then engenders more cash flow for the very people who voted unanimously to adopt the swivel hip-drop ban: the owners.

