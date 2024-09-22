Key Takeaways John Harbaugh has been a great head coach, and is the best head coach in Baltimore Ravens history.

The Ravens' prolific postseason success has waned over the second half of Harbaugh's career.

While Lamar Jackson undoubtedly deserves some blame for Baltimore's recent playoff woes, Harbaugh has played a larger role in them than anyone else.

I am a fan of the Baltimore Ravens .

As my GIVEMESPORT author bio will tell you, I've proudly repped the purple and black since Joe Flacco , seemingly against all odds, scampered 38 yards for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in his NFL debut. For that game, and all 260 other regular season affairs the Ravens have played since then, their head coach has been John Harbaugh .

With a 160-101 record, four AFC Championship game appearances, and a Super Bowl 47 championship to his name, Harbaugh is the best coach in Baltimore's brief history. It's no contest; the Ravens have had Harbaugh manning the sidelines for more seasons (16) than they haven't (12). Oddly enough, that second value is the same number of postseason victories he's notched, tying him for eighth-most among head coaches in league history. No matter what way you slice things, he has been tremendous at his job.

Over the past few years, though, things have changed. Baltimore, once owner of the NFL's best playoff winning percentage, has slipped off the Olympic podium entirely and now resides in fourth. Since Lamar Jackson has been leading the way, the Ravens have as many first-round byes (2) as postseason wins. Roquan Smith's jersey number tells you how many Super Bowls in which they've partaken over the two-time MVP's tenure.

Jackson's inability to deliver once the calendar turns to January is undeniably part of the reason much of the Ravens' own fanbase, beyond myself, now slap playoff games with the WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD labels often seen on LEGO boxes.

However, attributing those overall team struggles entirely to him is disingenuous. Harbaugh, by and large, has been a bigger culprit. And Baltimore may have missed its best opportunity to capture a third Super Bowl ring because of his missteps.

Harbaugh Is A Victim Of His Own Greatness

His early success came at an unsustainable rate

Before diving into the biggest issues that have derailed the Ravens in the Lamar Jackson Era, it's important to recognize just how good Harbaugh was when starting his head coaching career. His biography on Baltimore's team website tells you more than you need to know, but the biggest accomplishments are almost all unparalleled:

Harbaugh is the only head coach in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons; no other coach has won a postseason contest in every one of their first four years.

Harbaugh is the lone coach in league history to secure a playoff victory in six of his first seven years.

Harbaugh's eight road playoff victories are the most all-time by a head coach, topping the seven each by Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin.

Harbaugh was the first head coach in NFL history to reach conference championship weekend in three of his first five seasons. The only other head coach to do so was his brother, Jim Harbaugh

Coaching Flacco in 2008, Harbaugh set the league record for most victories (13, including playoffs) by a rookie head coach starting a rookie quarterback.

After getting his head coaching wings, Harbaugh flew to remarkable heights. Ravens fans became accustomed to a certain standard, one that he, unsurprisingly, hasn't been able to replicate. Harbaugh hasn't fallen from his pinnacle to nearly the same extent Icarus did, but the expectations in Baltimore are among the highest of any NFL franchise. And lately, when winter has come, Harbaugh hasn't been able to slay the dragon.

A Lack Of Discipline Dooms The Ravens

Whether it's concerning in-game adjustments or overall temperament

In the 2022 and 2023 regular seasons, Baltimore posted a 21-7 record when Lamar Jackson started at quarterback. In each of those seven losses, the Ravens held the lead with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. In all but one of those games, they carried at least a two-possession edge at some point.

Ravens Losses with Lamar Jackson: 2022-2023 Game (Opponent) Largest Lead Largest Lead Time Final Score 2022 WK 2 (Dolphins) 35-14 Q4 - 12:13 42-38 2022 WK 4 (Bills) 20-3 Q2 - 0:10 23-20 2022 WK 6 (Giants) 20-10 Q4 - 6:02 24-20 2022 WK 12 (Jaguars) 19-10 Q4 - 5:56 28-27 2023 WK 3 (Colts) 7-0 Q1 - 6:08 22-19 (OT) 2023 WK 5 (Steelers) 10-0 Q2 - 3:17 17-10 2023 WK 12 (Browns) 24-9 Q3 - 2:21 33-31

No matter how good a team is, they're bound to lose when leading by a wide margin or in the final two minutes of regulation every so often. But the manner in which Baltimore has done so in some of these is utterly infuriating:

In many of the seven defeats, Jackson himself turned the ball over late in the fourth quarter to add fuel to the opponent's comeback fire. Some of them, like the late interception he tossed in the AFC Championship game, were downright atrocious. But the lack of discipline the team shows when their backs are up against the wall is undeniable. Baltimore often stood tallest during those moments of chaos in Harbaugh's career; recently, the tide has shifted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per Sarah Ellison, Baltimore blew a double-digit lead six times during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the most of any NFL franchise. The Ravens' nine losses with a 7+ point fourth quarter lead from 2021-2023 were also the most in the league. Their Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders added another dubious tally to each of these distinctions. Across the first 14 years of Harbaugh's head coaching career (2008-2021), Baltimore was an NFL-best 79-0 when leading by 14+ points in the second half.

Over the past three seasons, the Steelers have a combined point differential of -113. They've not had a positive point differential since 2020. But since then, they've gone 7-1 versus the Ravens. And that one victory came courtesy of Tyler Huntley in 2022. The last time Baltimore defeated Pittsburgh in a game Jackson started was Week 5 of 2019.

When it comes to the Ravens, Mike Tomlin knows the template for beating them better than anyone. Even though Baltimore's roster has dwarfed Pittsburgh's in overall talent since Jackson entered the fold, Tomlin is the one grinning on the sidelines at the end of almost every battle. And he has told his players, ahead of time, how things will go. After the aforementioned Week 5 atrocity last season, cornerback Patrick Peterson revealed that Tomlin essentially predicted the ending of the game four days before kickoff.

I’ll never forget, on Wednesday meeting, Coach [Tomlin] said, ‘When it’s a dying moment, they will try to burn the house down.' You go back to that moment, I’ll be damned, they tried to burn the house down, and we caught ‘em.

Tomlin also allegedly once told his players the Ravens "don't play four quarters" when trailing them at halftime. He, publicly, has laid out the recipe for beating Baltimore. And the Kansas City Chiefs took full advantage of it with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

History Repeated Itself Versus The Chiefs

Baltimore ran back its ugly 2019 postseason showing

Ahead of the Ravens' divisional round affair against the Houston Texans , I penned a piece regarding Baltimore's propensity for playing sloppy football in the playoffs post-Flacco. They had routinely out-gained their opposition by significant amounts in prior outings, but coughed up the rock at an astounding level. From 2019-2022, Baltimore had 17 of 40 postseason possessions end with a turnover, missed field goal or turnover on downs. That's a 42.5% "giveaway" rate!

The turnovers against the Chiefs? Three of them in 10 real drives—they had a one-play possession where Jackson took a knee to end the first half—including another backbreaking red zone giveaway. Flowers' fourth-quarter fumble may not have been a historically-long return touchdown, like Taron Johnson's interception and Sam Hubbard's scoop-and-score each were, but it sucked the air out of the Ravens' sails all the same. Four roughing penalties and a taunting flag didn't aid the cause, either.

On the New Heights podcast episode following the game, Travis Kelce echoed Tomlin's comments to a degree, saying Kansas City's strategy was to get Baltimore rattled early because they were confident in what the team's reaction would be.

We knew if we put up TDs, it was going to force their offense to feel a little bit antsy and little bit pressed to get the ball downfield... and that's what we wanted.

Sure enough, facing an early deficit with the lights at their brightest, the Ravens completely abandoned the offensive script that helped deliver their season-long success. They gave their running backs just six carries, and ran the ball 16 times in total despite never trailing by more than 10 points. Jackson attempted 37 passes.

You ask, "How did the Chiefs know this would be Baltimore's response?" The answer lies in their 2019 Divisional Round loss, where they essentially did the exact same thing. In that defeat, the Ravens' running backs received only nine handoffs, seven of which came in the first half. Despite being down one possession at halftime, Baltimore acted as if their bread and butter had suddenly expired.

They panicked. They had Jackson throw 59 passes. In their first-ever game as a No. 1 seed, they were embarrassed 28-12 by the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans . Afterward, when asked if he wished he'd had given Gus Edwards, the team's No. 2 back at the time, more than three rushing attempts, Harbaugh said, "heck yeah." He then acknowledged the Ravens "didn't play [their] game."

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Baltimore's 16 rushing attempts in the 2023 AFC Championship game are tied for their fewest in any game, regular season or playoffs, of Lamar Jackson's career.

Then, four years later, in a game of larger magnitude, Edwards—now the team's No. 1 back, who scored 13 rushing touchdowns in the regular season—ran the ball three times. Versus a defense that ranked dead last in EPA/Rush in the regular season, he touched the ball thrice. Again, Baltimore didn't play its game. Again, they were vanquished in embarrassing fashion.

The offensive coordinator was different, but the Ravens' strengths were the same. Their defense, great in 2019, was even better in 2023, becoming the first unit in NFL history to pace the league in points per game, sacks, and takeaways. It shutout Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in the second half.

Sure, Jackson didn't play his best game. He should have been more aggressive in escaping the pocket and scrambling downfield instead of forcing the action with his arm. But when all you've heard your entire career is that you need to throw to win, and you're matched up with Mahomes in the biggest game of your life, you're going to be in your own head and do some irrational things.

Beyond Odell Beckham Jr. , someone should have stepped in and reiterated to Jackson that his legs are part of what makes him special, and that not taking what the defense offers only hampers the team's prospects. Someone should have had the wherewithal to get the offense back to its basics at halftime.

But the one man who witnessed offensive malfeasance in 2019, and was doing so again in 2023, did nothing to prevent it from bearing the same result.

Outfits as good as the 2019 and 2023 Ravens don't come around often. The organization was fortunate to have two so close together. And by not learning from 2019—by not stepping up when his team needed him most—Harbaugh failed his players and his fanbase.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.