Highlights Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expects edge rusher David Ojabo to be ready for training camp.

Ojabo has been recovering from a partially torn ACL that followed an Achilles tear earlier in his football life.

The Ravens need Ojabo and other young outside linebackers to fill Jadeveon Clowney's void in their defense.

David Ojabo's acclimation to the NFL landscape has been a series of trials and tribulations. The once-projected top-20 pick had to fight tooth and nail to get on the field as a rookie after tearing his Achilles during the University of Michigan's Pro Day in 2022, and dealt with a partially torn ACL last year.

Even after his initial injury, the Baltimore Ravens liked what they saw in Ojabo and -- knowing his first professional campaign would essentially function as a redshirt season -- invested a second-round pick on him less than six weeks later in the 2022 NFL Draft. As Ojabo continues recovering from his second ailment, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday he expects the third-year pro to return during training camp in July.

His timeline, I believe, is somewhere in training camp. It won't be minicamp, but it's at some point in time once we get back for training camp.

Ojabo has made only six appearances (including playoffs) in his career, but has flashed in them, recording two strip sacks and seven tackles in his limited action.

Baltimore Needs Their Young Edge Defenders To Step Up

The Ravens' dominant defense lost many pieces this offseason

Lamar Jackson put together a career-best passing season last year, earning his second MVP award in the process of leading Baltimore to a 13-4 record and the AFC's top seed. Even though the Ravens boasted a tremendous offense with Jackson, their defense was actually the better unit in 2023, topping the league in numerous areas.

League-Leading Ravens Defense - 2023 Category Total Ranking Points Allowed 280 1st Sacks 60 1st Takeaways 31 1st EPA/Play -0.13 2nd EPA/Pass -0.15 2nd Success Rate 40.2% 6th Explosive Rate 7.4% 7th All-Pro Players 4 1st

Understandably, Baltimore's defense was purged by the other 31 franchises this offseason, as the Ravens simply couldn't afford to keep all the talent they fielded last year. They were able to retain defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, but were forced to watch Patrick Queen, Geno Stone and Jadeveon Clowney and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald leave town, creating massive holes in their lineup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2023 Ravens defense was the first in NFL history to lead the league in points per game, sacks and takeaways.

Baltimore has solid contingencies in place for most of their departed pieces, a result of them planning ahead through the draft. However, they have no guarantees at outside linebacker beyond veteran Kyle Van Noy, who has been in the NFL longer than the other seven players in his position room combined.

Ravens OLB/EDGE Defenders - 2024 (PFF) Player Years Of Experience Kyle Van Noy 10 Odafe Oweh 3 David Ojabo 2 Tavius Robinson 1 Malik Hamm 1 Adisa Isaac Rookie Joe Evans Rookie CJ Ravenell Rookie

The Ravens clearly have confidence in Ojabo and Odafe Oweh to take the next step in their respective paths, but are banking on it more than hoping for it with the roster moves they've made. If they can't make up for Clowney's loss individually or collectively, Baltimore's Super Bowl 59 aspirations will never be more than a dream that leaves them distraught over their missed chance at capturing Super Bowl 58.

