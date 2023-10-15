Highlights Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton fell to the middle of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft due to slow 40-yard dash times.

Following a solid rookie season, he unofficially "broke out" with a fantastic game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 of the 2023 season.

His second-year leap has come in tandem with an expanded role in the Baltimore defense, aiding the Ravens' quest to field one of the best defensive units in the NFL.

Despite fielding what they would believe was a solid safety duo in recent free-agent acquisition Marcus Williams and fifth-year veteran Chuck Clark, the Baltimore Ravens couldn't believe their luck when standout Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton was still on the board when they went on the clock during the 2022 NFL Draft. After a decent rookie year, Hamilton is starting to blossom for the Ravens in 2023.

Hamilton Dropped To Baltimore In The 2022 Draft

A projected top 10 pick throughout most of the draft process, Hamilton's stock slipped in NFL circles due to "slow" 40-yard dash times at both the NFL Combine (4.59) and his pro day. To say Ravens' brass were shocked the "future Pro Bowler with All-Pro potential" was available may even be an understatement. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Harbaugh questioned Hamilton's presence in the Baltimore facility during a pre-draft visit because of initial mock projections.

With Williams and Clark earmarked for starting gigs in Baltimore's defensive backfield, Hamilton saw only 53% of the Ravens defensive snaps as a rookie. He was impactful though, notching 62 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two sacks, and two forced fumbled on the way to a selection to PFWA's 2022 All-Rookie team.

This led Baltimore to trade Clark, who had played every defensive snap for three consecutive years, to the New York Jets on the first day of the 2023 league year.

Hamilton Building On Decent Rookie Season In Year 2

The Ravens have played 355 defensive snaps through five weeks of the 2023 season, and Hamilton has been on the field for all 355 of them, including 84 in a Week 3 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts in which he wrecked their game plan with nine tackles, three sacks (from the safety position!), and a forced fumble. Against the division-rival Cleveland Browns a week later, he hauled in his first career interception.

Hamilton's emergence as a major contributor hasn't shocked Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh in the least. Speaking ahead of Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans in London, he applauded Hamilton's "growth mindset" as a big factor in the 22 year-old's rising quality of play.

Impact player, no doubt. He's just a second year player. He's just beginning his second year. And he was a high draft pick, we have high expectations for him. He had to learn some tough lessons... but he learned them. He's very smart. He's got a growth mindset, big time. And that's one of the reasons, besides his talent, I think that he is making such progress. But he's a factor out there. I mean, Tennessee, and everybody else has got to know where number 14 is.

Hamilton Major Factor In Ravens' Defensive Success

Harbaugh told reporters at the 2023 NFL Combine that Hamilton was "capable of doing pretty much everything." This has proved to be true through the first five games of the former Fighting Irish star's second pro campaign. Not only has he already surpassed some of his rookie year totals, but is on pace to blow the rest out of the water:

KYLE HAMILTON STATS TACKLES TACKLES FOR LOSS SACKS QB HITS INTERCEPTIONS ROOKIE YEAR 62 4 2.0 5 0 YEAR TWO (5 GAMES) 24 4 3.0 3 1 YEAR TWO (17 GAME PACE*) 82 14 10 10 3

Hamilton has arguably been even better in coverage than in the run game or pass rush. Classified as a potential weak spot in his NFL game because of those speed concerns, he has excelled against opposing weapons when deployed as both a nickel corner (as he was primarily against the Colts with fellow defensive back Marlon Humphrey's absence) and typical deep safety.

This versatility is extremely valuable to any team, let alone one that prides itself on defensive tradition as much as Baltimore. The Ravens again rank in the top five of many statistical categories on the defensive side of the ball thanks to Hamilton's contributions alongside perennial All-Pro middle linebacker Roquan Smith and others:

RAVENS DEFENSE (PER GAME) TOTALS THRU WEEK 5 LEAGUE RANKING POINTS ALLOWED 15.0 3RD TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED 266.4 2ND PASS YARDS ALLOWED 175 3RD RUSH YARDS ALLOWED 91.4 7TH SACKS (TOTAL ON YEAR) 18 2ND

Baltimore will look to get back on a winning path after a sloppy defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, when they battle the Tennessee Titans in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

