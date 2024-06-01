Highlights The Ravens face a challenging task of rebuilding a crucial and experienced offensive line.

Baltimore went undefeated in 2023 when Lamar Jackson was sacked two or fewer times.

Coaches are focused on developing unproven players for the upcoming season to maintain high performance levels.

The 2024 Baltimore Ravens face the unenviable task of rebuilding their offensive line following a cadre of departures. Right tackle Morgan Moses, plus guards Kevin Zietler and John Simpson, all departed one of the most effective, not to mention experienced, o-lines in all football. It’s clearly on the mind of head coach John Harbaugh, who told reporters on hand:

"I have a lot of interest in it, too. I think about it pretty much every day."

The Ravens have proven highly adept at developing linemen, but considering that group’s importance to the team, it will be hard for anyone to rest easy in Baltimore.

Baltimore, coming off a disappointing AFC Championship loss to Kansas City, is aiming to get back to the AFC title game this year, and this time, reach their first Super Bowl in 12 years. If they want to get there, they'll have to figure out how their new-look offensive line can hold up.

Here are the team’s options up front and why they’re so vital to the Ravens’ success.

Baltimore’s Offensive Line Questions

Ravens’ 2024 success could hinge on their young offensive line

In 2023, Baltimore went undefeated when Lamar Jackson was sacked two or fewer times. On the flip side, they went 6-4, including their AFC championship loss, when Jackson got sacked three or more times. That crucial responsibility to protect their two-time MVP now falls to a fleet of unproven players like Josh Jones and Andrew Vorhees at left guard or Daniel Faalele and Roger Rosengarten at right tackle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line ranked in the top 10 in both run blocking and pass blocking in 2023.

This past season, the Ravens also ranked top-10 in run block win rate (fourth) as well as pass blocking (ninth). Part of that success came thanks to their wealth of experience, with over 360 starts coming from their departed linemen. For now, offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s trying to figure out what he’s working with:

"We're in the development business right now. All those guys are getting invaluable reps now, and obviously, once we put the pads on, for them, [that's] where it will really be critical. We get a chance to play in the preseason, and then you can assess, 'Hey, as they keep developing, what are their strengths? [What] do we need to continue to work on?' And they're doing a great job now, and I expect them to play at a really high level -- I really do."

The only spots written in ink are Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and seven-year starter Ronnie Stanley at left tackle. Harbaugh echoed Monken’s sentiments of discovering what the defending AFC North champions are working with:

"You don't know what guys are going to look like. I always want to look at guys in different spots, unless they're established at that position. See where they look good, where they look the best, you never know what you might see. Then, see where they're needed and also where they might be needed sometime during the season."

If the organization doesn’t feel comfortable with the group’s makeup entering training camp, there are still some veterans available on the free agent market. However, with the offensive line serving as a bellwether for the Ravens' success, it’s not the most comfortable scenario in Baltimore.

