Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season gets an early start, with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans fighting for supremacy on the turf of London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 am. ET. While the two clubs haven't shared a playing surface in more than two years, there appears to be no love lost between them ahead of their latest meeting.

First Meeting Since 2021

In the lead up to the renewing of hostilities between these rivals on Sunday morning, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked about the matchup and how it's just a little bit different from your run-of-the-mill Week 6 meeting.

The Titans are very physical. We have a rivalry against them. We play them a lot. You know, we know them. They know us. So it would be very meaningful to get a win.

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry shared Harbaugh's sentiment, championing the rivalry's history and bare-knuckle feel.

Oh yeah, it's a great rivalry. [It has] been going on a long time... before I was even on the Titans, with Eddie George and Ray Lewis... [we know] it's going to be tough going against those guys.

There have been only three occasions in which the Ravens or Titans scored 30 or more points against the other. Baltimore hung 36 on its at-the-time AFC Central comrade in 1997 (the first year in Tennessee for the then Oilers) and 41 in a 1999 game (the first official season as the Titans). Tennessee didn't crack 30 against the Ravens until an overtime victory in 2020 (more on that to come.)

Why Is There A Ravens-Titans Rivalry?

The two teams linked up numerous times in their "previous forms" (the Cleveland Browns sported a 30-22 record in 52 matchups against the Houston Oilers from 1970-1995), but the Ravens and Titans are technically 13-13 against one another all time. How is this the case?

When Art Modell announced he would be relocating the Browns organization to Baltimore in November 1995 because no stadium renovations deal could be reached, the city of Cleveland and its fans were not thrilled. The NFL eventually had to enter what had become a major fracas and negotiate a deal between the city and Modell.

It kept the entire Browns' legacy (history, records, etc.) in Cleveland and allowed Modell to take only his football personnel (front office and players) to an expansion Baltimore franchise. Since the Ravens were an expansion organization, nothing prior to 1996 is under their purview, hence only games from 1996 onward counting toward the history with Tennessee. The Browns, meanwhile would be deactivated for three seasons before resuming play in 1999.

Like Modell was in Cleveland, Oilers owner Bud Adams was angling for stadium renovations himself in Houston. But when it became apparent the city was not going to budge on its stance, he began looking to relocate too. At the end of the 1995 season, he announced he would be moving the franchise to Nashville in 1998.

Poor attendance in Houston the next season led the NFL to strike a deal to end the franchise's lease a year ahead of schedule for the move to the Volunteer state. Houston would receive an expansion team in 1999 (Houston Texans) that would begin play in 2002.

With both teams having gone through similar experiences and remaining in the same division for years as they began to put a quality product on the field, it is fitting that they found one another worthwhile adversaries at the time and have begun to again.

Top Five Ravens-Titans Matchups Of All-Time

5. 22 November 2020: Titans 30 Ravens 24 (HIGHLIGHTS)​​​​

Fresh off a surprise 2019 AFC Championship run that included a 28-12 victory in Baltimore over a 14-2 Ravens squad led by league MVP Lamar Jackson, the Titans had no fear ahead of a regular season bout between 6-3 units at M&T Bank Stadium. In fact, Tennessee made it pretty clear where it believed it stood in relation to Baltimore before the game.

An early Titans TD was answered by a 21-3 spurt from the Ravens, who carried a 21-13 lead into the fourth quarter. But Tennessee wasn't going to fall short of exerting its perceived dominance. On 3rd-and-10 from the Ravens 14-yard line, A.J. Brown busted through four Baltimore tackles to score the go-ahead points. The Ravens would get a field goal to force overtime, but Henry would break free for a 29-yard TD to end it.

No. 4 - 2021 AFC Wild Card: Ravens 20 Titans 13 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Only seven weeks after our No. 5 game, the venue shifted to Nissan Stadium in Nashville for a second playoff outing for these foes in as many years. An early TD pass from Ryan Tannehill to Brown set the stage for what appeared to be another wilting from the Ravens (11-5) versus their Tennessee bullies (11-5).

Momentum flipped late in the second quarter, though. When Jackson dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-9 from the Titans 49-yard line, he found nobody open down field. As the pass rush closed in, he exploded through the gut of the pocket and raced past the Tennessee defense, diving over the pylon for a game-tying TD.

Baltimore would take the lead on a J.K. Dobbins four-yard TD run in the third quarter, and exact a measure of revenge following Marcus Peters' game-sealing interception of Tannehill immediately after the two-minute warning.

No. 3 - 2000 AFC Divisional: Ravens 24 Titans 10 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Coming off their first-ever playoff win on Wild Card weekend against the Denver Broncos, the Ravens (12-4) advanced to their first Divisional round and returned to Nissan Stadium for their third clash of the season with the Titans (13-3). Each team's star running back scored in the first half, with rookie Jamal Lewis's one-yard scamper matching Eddie George's two-yard plunge for a 7-7 score at the half.

Both kickers then knocked one through in quarter three for a 10-10 tie headed to the fourth. Striving for recognition as possibly the greatest defense in NFL history, the Ravens' powerful run-stuffing unit stepped up. They corralled Titans QB Steve McNair on a 3rd-and-7 scramble to force a field goal, then blocked Al Del Greco's kick for the second time in the game.

The loose ball found the hands of Anthony Mitchell, who took it 90 yards to the house for a game-shifting score. Baltimore added on when Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis got his fingers on a pass intended for Eddie George and ran it back 50 yards for a TD, giving the Ravens a second-straight win over Tennessee on the road and their first AFC Championship appearance.

They would go on to defeat the Oakland Raiders in that game and the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, claiming the championship in just their fifth season of existence.

No. 2 - 2003 AFC Wild Card: Titans 20 Ravens 17 (HIGHLIGHTS)

When the Texans got introduced to the NFL in 2002, the division affiliation shared by the Titans (AFC South) and Ravens (AFC North) ended. The 2003 regular season was the first in Baltimore (10-6) history that Tennessee (12-4) wasn't on the schedule, but they renewed hostilities in the Wild Card round.

Despite finishing with two more wins than the Ravens, the Titans had to travel to AFC North-champion Baltimore for the game because of a second-place finish in the AFC South. Tennessee earned the last laugh by trusting the foot of 44-year-old kicker Gary Anderson, who knocked down a 46-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining to send the Titans to the Divisional round.

No. 1 - 12 November 2000: Ravens 24 Titans 23 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Baltimore (6-4) entered this game fresh off a win they badly needed against a struggling Cincinnati Bengals team. The Ravens didn't score a single touchdown through five October games leading into the matchup, and now carried the momentum of a three touchdown outburst into a second tangle with the Titans.

Tennessee (8-1) brought a seven game winning streak into the heavyweight fight. Trading blows throughout the afternoon, it appeared the Titans had sealed the deal when Perry Phoenix picked off Baltimore QB Trent Dilfer and returned the pass 87 yards to the house to take the lead with 2:30 left in the game.

But a missed PAT from Del Greco left the door cracked open—and Dilfer capitalized. He hooked up with wide receiver Patrick Johnson on 3rd-and-Goal from the 2-yard line to tie the game with only 25 ticks left in regulation.

Matt Stover's successful PAT gave the Ravens the on-point lead and the win that proved they could not only hang with the big boys, but they could beat them. Baltimore wouldn't lose again during the regular season and brought home its first Super Bowl ring in February 2001.

