With a football career spanning more than twenty years, from 1993 to 2007, John Hartson took advantage of his time on the pitch to wear the colours of a number of prestigious clubs.

Having played for Luton Town, Arsenal and West Ham United, it was during his time at Celtic that the former striker shone brightest. In the five seasons he spent at Celtic Park, the marksman, who is regarded as one of the greatest Wales strikers in football history, consistently stood out for his eye for goal. He began his adventure in Glasgow under Martin O'Neill and ended it under Gordon Strachan, who arrived in Paradise in 2005.

Related 51 Pairs of Brothers Who Both Played in the Premier League All 51 pairs of brothers who both played in the Premier League are named and ranked by their combined appearances.

In an interview with The Sun, Strachan, who also recently named his all-time greatest Scotland 11, was quick to stress the importance of his player in helping Celtic sign a new defender.

John Hartson Named Gary Caldwell Has The ‘Hardest Centre-Back’ in Scotland