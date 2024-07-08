Highlights Liverpool manager Arne Slot is considering former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga as a coach.

Heitinga has confirmed talks with the Reds.

Heitinga most recently worked with David Moyes at West Ham.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly looking to bring former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga to Anfield as a coach, and the Dutchman has now confirmed he's in talks with the Merseyside club.

The Reds will be looking to prepare for Slot's first season in charge at Anfield by bringing in the right backroom staff to support him in the coming months. The former Feyenoord manager has already brought in a number of names to join his coaching team, and Heitinga could be next.

Heitinga Confirms Liverpool Talks

Liverpool are considering appointing him

A report from MailOnline on Monday afternoon confirmed that Liverpool are considering a move to bring Heitinga to the club as part of Slot's coaching staff. The former Everton man most recently worked with David Moyes at West Ham United, but he's now admitted that talks have begun with the Reds.

Speaking to the media, Heitinga said...

"I am in talks with Liverpool. All I can say now is that I have been approached and that my agent Rob Jansen and I are in discussion."

It might be seen as a controversial move from the former Dutch defender having plied his trade for Liverpool's rivals, but the 40-year-old is looking to make his name in the coaching world. Turning down an opportunity to work with Slot for one of the biggest clubs in Europe would be a difficult thing to do for Heitinga.

Heitinga has spent the majority of his coaching career with Ajax, a club he also represented as a player. The 40-year-old has held positions as U17, U18, U19, and U21 manager, while also being in charge of the senior squad for 22 games.

Back in September, Heitinga then moved back to the Premier League to join West Ham and Moyes. The two worked together during their time at Everton when Heitinga was a player, but the duo have now left the club.