Highlights Sources tell GIVEMESPORT that John Herdman was aware of the use of drones to spy on opposing teams during his time with Canada Soccer.

Herdman denies knowledge of drone spying activities during his spell with Canada's national teams.

Canada Soccer's CEO Kevin Blue has expressed concern over a potential systemic culture of surveillance in the program.

Former Canadian national team head coach John Herdman was aware of drone use to spy on opponents during his time with the federation, six sources with direct knowledge of the situation told GIVEMESPORT. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, each separately corroborated the use of drones during Herdman's Canada tenure.

Canada women’s head coach Bev Priestman, Herdman’s former assistant when Herdman was head coach of the country's women’s national team, is currently suspended by the Canadian federation amid a drone spying scandal at the Olympics. The Canadian federation is conducting an investigation into the use of drones and surveillance across the entire program.

Herdman was the Canada women’s national team head coach from 2011-18 and then assumed the reins of the men’s national team program from 2018-23.

Herdman, now the head coach of Toronto FC, denied any knowledge of drone spying on Friday at a press conference ahead of Toronto’s Leagues Cup match the following day.

“I’m highly confident that in my time as head coach at Olympic Games or World Cups, we’ve never been involved in any of those activities,” Herdman said.

Toronto FC declined to comment, while the Canadian federation did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“It’s the worst hidden secret,” one source with knowledge of the situation said. “It’s just known.”

Rick Westhead of TSN reported the Canadian men’s and women’s national teams have been relying on drone surveillance for years, including against the United States in 2019 under Herdman. In 2021, the Honduras national team stopped a training session after spotting a drone.

“I’d imagine there’s probably a lot of people in Canada that fly drones, I’m sure,” Herdman said at the time.

TSN reported earlier Friday that a tactical meeting that Herdman presided over showed a video from a closed Honduras training session.

On Friday, Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue addressed the media about the scandal.

“The more I learn about this specific matter, the more concerned I get about a potential long-term, deeply embedded systemic culture of this type of thing occurring, which is obviously completely unacceptable,” Blue said.

Blue also noted there was an “incident” under the leadership of new Canada men's coach Jesse Marsch this summer at the Copa America.

“My current understanding is that the fact pattern of that instance is significantly different than what occurred here, especially as it relates to the potential impact on competitive integrity,” Blue said.

“[Marsch] was aware of it after the fact, at a minimum,” added Blue. “Marsch explained to me that he denounced it immediately and forcefully, and has communicated that to his staff. As we get into this review process, we’ll have a better understanding of the specifics and details around that. The players themselves have not been involved in any unethical behavior.”

An MLS spokesperson confirmed it is explicitly against MLS policy to watch an opponent's training session, either via a staff member present or a drone.

“Any club player, coach or staff member found to have spied on and/or recorded another club’s player, coach or staff member, in any manner, either directly or indirectly, for the purposes of gaining a competitive advantage shall be sanctioned,” the league’s policy reads.

One source well-connected in the sporting world says “spying” is common in global soccer, though not all would go that far. Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa admitted publicly to regularly sending staff to watch opponents' sessions.

“We watched training sessions of all the opponents before we played them,” Bielsa said in 2019, adding he did not view the practice as “spying”. Leeds United apologized for the incident to Derby County — the opponent impacted by the episode — and the club was fined over $150,000 and reprimanded by the English Football League.

The Athletic also detailed numerous other cases of similar instances in world soccer.

Is it explicitly illegal? Well, that’s a bit of a gray area. FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) adhere to the general principles of fair play, which states the following rule:

1. Play fair Winning is without value if victory has been achieved unfairly or dishonestly. Cheating is easy, but brings no pleasure. Playing fair requires courage and character. It is also more satisfying. Fair play always has its reward, even when the game is lost. Playing fair earns respect, while cheating only brings shame. Remember: it is only a game. And games are pointless unless played fairly.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding whether it was explicitly against FIFA regulations.