Toronto FC head coach John Herdman announced on Friday that he has resigned from his position.

“Personally, I have made the difficult decision that it’s the right time for me to step away from the club, as the organization defines its vision for the future,” Herdman said in a statement shared by the club. “It has been an honour to wear the Toronto FC crest and contribute to the growth of the club. Working with this dedicated group of players and staff has been a true privilege.

"I want to thank Keith Pelley and MLSE ownership for the opportunity, and I also want to thank the incredible fans for the support they’ve shown me both on and off the pitch. I wish the organization success going forward, and I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Herdman was hired in August 2023, guiding Toronto to the Canadian Championship final in 2024. The English coach failed to lead the Reds to the playoffs in two seasons at the helm.

John Herdman - Stats with Toronto FC Games 44 Wins 16 Draws 6 Losses 22 Win % 36.36%

“On behalf of the entire organization, I thank John for his commitment to Toronto FC and for the important strides for the club during his time as Head Coach,” said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley. “John’s passion for the game and dedication is evident to all those he has worked with, and we wish him and his family the very best. The organization will begin the search for Toronto FC’s next Head Coach immediately.”

The 49-year-old is currently under the spotlight as Canada Soccer investigates a drone scandal that has overshadowed the national team programs since a staffer with the women's team was found spying on a rival team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. A report from an independent investigator has revealed an "unacceptable culture" of spying that has been traced back to Herdman's time with the women's national team setup.