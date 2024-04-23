Highlights Coach John Kavanagh is full of praise for Conor McGregor ahead of his UFC return.

McGregor's mental focus on MMA remains strong despite outside distractions, he said.

Kavanagh expects McGregor to finish Chandler quickly.

Ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler in June, Conor McGregor is receiving high praise from his head coach John Kavanagh. The Straight Blast Gym owner has been by McGregor's side since before he even entered the UFC, and expects 'The Notorious' to make quick work of Chandler — his first fight since breaking his leg in a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Kavanagh is Confident Ahead Of McGregor's UFC Return

Coach claims McGregor is "as sharp as ever"

In a recent interview with Irish MMA outlet Severe MMA, Kavanagh spoke openly about how McGregor has fared since his return to camp, and how he expects his upcoming fight against Chandler to pan out.

McGregor has had outside distractions since his last UFC fight, including business interests like Forged Stout, and his acting role in Hollywood picture Roadhouse. But, despite that, Kavanagh says McGregor can compartmentalize his mind and is always thinking about the sport.

“That’s something Conor’s had naturally his whole career. So even though when there were times where he’s filming, and he’s he’s doing this, he’s doing that, we’re still always having conversations back and forward. Whereas some fighters are like, ‘If I’m not fighting, I don’t even wanna look at shows. I’ll just get ready when there’s a fight coming up'.”

McGregor's mental desire when it comes to MMA should not be in doubt because even after making his millions, he has a similar obsession for the fight game as he did when he first broke into the UFC as a young, cocky, and brash young man.

McGregor's return at UFC 303 will be a big event as, physically, he may not be what he once was. This isn't just down to the fact that McGregor is coming off the back of a gruesome leg break, but the Irishman has not stepped foot inside the Octagon in almost three years. When you are a fighter like McGregor who is in his mid-30s and inactive, the clock ticks even faster in terms of how much McGregor may have left in the tank.

Kavanagh Expects McGregor to Make Quick Work Of Chandler

"I’d be surprised if it goes two rounds"

In the interview, Kavanagh then went on to say that this fight may be a bit similar to McGregor's fight at UFC 189 where he defeated Chad Mendes for the interim UFC featherweight title.

“I see similarities to the Mendes fight. I’d be surprised if it can go two rounds. I’d be surprised. He just hits too hard. He’s too sharp. Is there gonna be scrappiness and take down stuff? Maybe. But every round starts on the feet, and his ability to get back there is underestimated. So I I’d be surprised if we see two rounds.”

Despite Michael Chandler being an incredibly skilled wrestler, he has only really showcased his wrestling in one of his UFC fights so far — and that was in his bout against Tony Ferguson.

Chandler, albeit not being very smart game plan-wise, prefers to stand and go to war with his opponents. Against a striker as skilled, fast, and powerful as McGregor, Chandler may need a back-up plan. Without one, it could be a hard night for the American.