Highlights John Makdessi has been released by UFC after back-to-back losses, bringing an end to his career in the organisation.

Makdessi recently shared his pay slip from his last fight, expressing frustration over his earnings after deductions.

Makdessi is not the only fighter to be released by UFC, as several others including Andre Fialho and Shane Young have also been let go.

John Makdessi has reportedly released by UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). X user (formerly Twitter) UFC Roster Watch first reported the news and it has now been confirmed by MMA Fighting.

Makdessi, nicknamed 'The Bull', made his UFC debut all the way back in 2010 at UFC 124. His career with started well, with back-to-back wins against Pat Audinwood and Kyle Watson. The lightweight went on to fight 20 times in UFC, including against Donald Cerrone in 2015, where he was defeated in the second round by TKO.

Following back-to-back losses against Nasrat Haqparast and Jamie Mullarkey, UFC have made the decision to release him. He amassed a record of 11 wins and nine defeats during his time with the company.

John Makdessi in UFC - fight record Result vs Pat Audinwood (UFC 124) Win vs Kyle Watson (UFC 129) Win vs Dennis Hallman (UFC 140) Loss vs Anthony Njokuani (UFC 145) Loss vs Sam Stout (UFC 154) Win vs Daron Cruickshank (UFC 158) Win vs Renée Forte (UFC 165) Win vs Alan Patrick (UFC 169) Loss vs Shane Campbell (UFC 186) Win vs Donald Cerrone (UFC 187) Loss vs Yancy Medeiros (UFC 194) Loss vs Mehdi Baghdad (UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Alvarez) Win vs Lando Vannata (UFC 206) Loss vs Abel Trujillo (UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. dos Anjos) Win vs Ross Pearson (UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2) Win vs Jesus Pinedo (UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis) Win vs Francisco Trinaldo (UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira) Loss vs Ignacio Bahamondes (UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland) Win vs Nasrat Haqparast (UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa) Loss vs Jamie Mullarkey (UFC 293) Loss

John Makdessi shared pay slip from UFC 293

The Canadian's last UFC fight came last month at UFC 293, where he was defeated by Mullarkey in Sydney, Australia via unanimous decision. It was his first fight in just over a year and, a few days after the bout, a clearly annoyed Makdessi decided to share his pay slip on his X account.

Makdessi's fight came on the preliminary card and he was not happy at all with his earnings. Alongside an image of his pay slip, the 38-year-old wrote: "I sacrificed my whole life for this sport and put everything on the line. Damn Australian government and the judges robbed me pretty badly."

Makdessi's earnings reveal his gross show purse as $58,000. However, $3,438.35 was deducted due to airfare, medical bills and having to pay a VISA fee. As the fight was in Australia, there was also a 45% deduction due to foreign federal tax, meaning that he only received $28,461.65 from the fight.

The Bull has since deleted the image but screenshots remain. View the pay slip below...

To train so long and put your body on the line for the bout, only to receive $28,461.65 is eye-brow raising to say the least. No wonder why Makdessi was upset. It's unknown whether posting his pay slip online was the reasoning for him being released but, regardless, it seems as if his career in the UFC is over.

John Makdessi is not the only fighter that has been released

Several other fighters have also been released by UFC. Andre Fialho, Hannah Goldy, JP Buys, Carl Deaton, A.J. Fletcher, Kamuela Kirk, Tucker Lutz and Shane Young are other fighters to have been let go.

Fialho won just twice in his seven bouts in UFC, having been knocked out in each of his last four. Young was also on a four-bout losing streak, having missed weight and been choked out by Gabriel Miranda in his final match. While Buys (four fights) and Deaton (two fights) were defeated in all of their matches.