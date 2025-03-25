Aston Villa midfielder and Celtic supporter John McGinn has named his favourite Celtic player of all time.

McGinn’s love for Celtic has hardly been poorly documented, nor is it hard to understand given that his grandfather served as the club’s chairman for a time in the past. Despite his allegiances, McGinn has not yet played for the Hoops, starting his career with St. Mirren in 2012.

His form and promise with St. Mirren saw Hibernian come calling for McGinn in 2015, where the midfielder would spend three further years before moving south of the border, despite interest from Celtic, to join Aston Villa in 2018, who at the time were preparing for what would be their third-straight season in the Championship.

McGinn quickly became not only an established first-team player, but a fan favourite, playing consistent minutes and scoring the winning goal against Derby County in that season’s play-off final. Since then, McGinn has helped solidify Villa as a Premier League club once again and to heights beyond even that.

Under the management of Unai Emery, McGinn has risen to the rank of club captain at Villa Park, while helping the Villans qualify first for the Conference League before returning to the Champions League after a 40-year absence.

In 2024, the Scotland international revealed which player he loved the most as a Celtic fan, offering a fondly remembered name.

‘What A Player’

McGinn full of praise for Celtic legend

Ahead of an Aston Villa tour of Japan, as per Celts Are Here, McGinn revealed that Shunsuke Nakamura was his favourite-ever player. McGinn said, in a video posted by the club in preparation for the tour:

“I’ve always wanted to visit Tokyo but also Yokohama as one of my favourite ever Celtic players Shunsuke Nakamura played for Yokohama Marinos and I think he only recently retired. “Naka, what a player. Number 25 – what a guy.”

Still fondly remembered by the green side of Glasgow, Nakamura spent four years with Celtic between 2005 and 2009, joining them from Italian side Reggina. He lifted three straight league titles in his first three years at Parkhead and established himself as a playmaker with a keen eye for goal.

Shunsuke Nakamura Celtic Stats Appearances 155 Goals 31 Assists 38 Minutes Played 12,691' Honours Won 3x Scottish Premiership

1x Scottish Cup

2x Scottish League Cup

Most famously, however, was Nakamura’s prowess on set pieces. The former Japanese international achieved worldwide renown for his talents from dead ball situations. Though he does not rank as one of the best-ever in terms of goals scored, there is no denying that Nakamura’s technique is one of the greatest ever seen in football.

With three domestic cups to go along with his three league titles, Nakamura moved to Spain in 2009 to join Espanyol, bringing an end to his trophy-laden stint with Celtic. The midfielder left a lasting legacy, however, as is evident in McGinn’s comments.

