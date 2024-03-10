Highlights John McGinn received a red card against Tottenham when Aston Villa were 2-0 down, adding to his side's troubles.

The captain made a reckless challenge on Destiny Udogie, resulting in Tottenham players furiously confronting McGinn.

Spurs went on to score two more goals through Son Heung-min and Timo Werner, compounding a poor afternoon for Villa.

John McGinn was sent off for Aston Villa during their game against Tottenham Hotspur, following a reckless challenge on Destiny Udogie. His dismissal led to things going from bad to worse for Unai Emery's side, who are were thoroughly beaten by Spurs in a game that holds massive implications for both teams going forward.

With both sides chasing a finish in the top four of the Premier League, and a Champions League inclusion as a result, the match was one with huge stakes heading into it. Villa have been performing well above their expectations throughout the campaign, while Spurs have bounced back tremendously this year under Ange Postecoglou.

With the midlands club currently in control of fourth place, a win would have extended the gap between themselves and their opponents, ensuring a finish in the top four was even more likely. But things didn't go to plan against Tottenham. A couple of quick goals in the second half from James Maddison and Brennan Johnson turned the game on its head, and McGinn's sending off reduced the odds of a Villa comeback even further.

McGinn's Sending Off Came After Two Quick Spurs Goals

He Lunged in Recklessly at Destiny Udogie

Clearly frustrated at his side's performance, the Villans' captain took a wild swing with his foot at Udogie, who was bursting past him down the left flank. He completely cleared him out, and it incensed some of the full-back's Spurs teammates. McGinn was quickly confronted by Johnson, before he was given his marching orders.

The sending-off made a poor afternoon worse for Villa. Son Heung-min and Timo Werner only added to their misery with a couple of late goals that extended Spurs' lead to 4-0 and sealed the win in style. It's thrown a real spanner in the works for their pursuit of Champions League football. They still hold onto their place inside the top four, but Postecoglou's men have closed the gap between the two sides to just two points. With a game in hand as well, momentum will be firmly with the north London club.

Villa Have Had An Exceptional Season So Far

Emery's Side Have Defied Expectations All Year

Regardless of whether Villa holds on to a spot in the top four and secures Champions League football, there's no denying it's been a stellar campaign for the club. Taking over last season with the Villans teetering dangerously close to relegation, the work that Unai Emery has done with them has been very impressive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Aston Villa finish in the top four, it will be their highest league finish since 1995/96

A top-five finish is still well beyond what many Villa fans will have expected from their club this time 12 months ago. The race for a spot in the top four is still very close, and there's no guarantee that Spurs win their game in hand. But regardless of what happens, Villa will almost certainly be playing European football in some form next season.