Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn 'could end up anywhere', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

McGinn has played a key role for Villa over the years, helping them get back to the Premier League.

Aston Villa news - John McGinn

McGinn, who earns £70k-a-week at Villa, signed from Scottish side Hibernian in 2018.

Previously, McGinn had been linked with a move away from the Midlands club. According to the Telegraph, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in the Scottish midfielder.

Despite being targeted by other clubs, McGinn has stayed with the Villans.

The 28-year-old was named as captain by former manager Steven Gerrard, and Unai Emery recently confirmed that McGinn would remain as skipper after taking over the reins. He said: "I’m not changing that (captaincy). I’m happy with him. His commitment is very important for me and for us. His qualities, his mentality. I’m not changing the rules we had. I kept the rules when I arrived here."

McGinn has continued to be a key player in Emery's side, starting the last five Premier League games.

However, McGinn's performances haven't been consistent during his time at Villa Park, as Jones has claimed.

What has Jones said about McGinn?

Jones has suggested that McGinn is a player who has struggled with consistency at Villa, and he could end up anywhere if he leaves the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "McGinn has always been a player that you feel like he could end up anywhere. His highs are so high, but his lows are pretty low. It's just about finding that middle ground of consistency to show over the course of the season who he actually is."

How has McGinn performed this season?

McGinn has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98, a score only bettered by Douglas Luiz.

The Scotland international averages 2.0 tackles, 5.0 total duels won, and 1.0 dribbles per game, whilst also creating five big chances.

However, McGinn is yet to score in the Premier League this campaign - an area of his game that Emery will be desperate to try and improve.

Overall, McGinn offers a lot defensively for Villa, but providing more in the final third is something that can take him to the next level.

This is something former gaffer Gerrard mentioned when in charge, saying: "If people are judging him on goals and assists you can understand they will think he's not in top form, but there's many, many parts in a game that John's doing fantastically well in."