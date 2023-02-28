Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has faced ‘some unfair’ criticism so far this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport

The 28-year-old has been underwhelming by his standards in the current campaign but has been much improved in recent weeks after being deployed in a slightly different role by manager Unai Emery.

Aston Villa news – John McGinn

Emery recently disclosed that he intends to keep McGinn as his captain despite the criticism that has come his way throughout 2022/23.

"I’m not changing that (captaincy). I’m happy with him,” revealed the Spanish tactician. “His commitment is very important for me and for us. His qualities, his mentality. I’m not changing the rules we had. I kept the rules when I arrived here.

"He’s been with us in the squad and maybe on the starting XI. He’s competitive, very competitive. If you have to defend, he’s there. If you have to attack, he’s there.”

McGinn has been reintroduced to the Villa starting XI over the last couple of games and repaid the faith that Emery has shown in him by grabbing an assist against Everton.

What has Jones said about McGinn?

Jones believes that McGinn is an ‘important’ player to have and that Emery has been trying to extract the best from the Scotland international of late.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “He’s had some criticism during his time at Villa, some fair, some unfair, I would say.

“But he is a really good player to have around, and when he's comfortable in the role that he's playing, he’s so important to have.

“And it looks like Emery has been working towards getting the best version of him at the moment.”

How has McGinn played this season?

McGinn, who earns £70,000-per-week, has played a key role in Villa earning promotions and then re-establishing themselves as a Premier League side since arriving from Hibernian.

In the box-to-box dynamo’s 100 top-flight appearances between 2019/20 and 2021/22, he racked up 22 goal contributions, but his output has significantly dropped this term.

With no goals and just two assists to his name, McGinn’s performance levels have undoubtedly dropped, yet he now appears to be thriving on the left-wing rather than his traditional central role.

Only time will tell if McGinn’s new position is where Emery sees him long-term, but the diminutive star has seemingly turned a corner in what has been a difficult campaign.