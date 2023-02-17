Highlights Eden Hazard had a roller-coaster career, but he will be remembered as one of the greatest players in the Premier League, scoring 110 goals in 352 appearances for Chelsea.

While Hazard was known for his world-class ability on the pitch, there were question marks about his attitude off the pitch, especially regarding his laziness in training.

Hazard's attitude worked at Chelsea, but it may have contributed to his lack of success at Real Madrid, where he played just 54 times in four seasons. He announced his retirement after 16 years in professional football.

Eden Hazard has retired from football after a roller-coaster career. The Belgian will be remembered as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the Premier League. During his seven years at Stamford Bridge, Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 appearances. He established himself as one of the club's best ever players, helping them win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Europa Leagues.

His ability to beat defenders with skill, pace and incredible dribbling was like nothing we've ever witnessed before in England. And for someone so small, he had brilliant strength to hold off the biggest defenders. There was simply no questioning his world class ability on the pitch.

However, there were some question marks surrounding his attitude off the pitch. While it's difficult for fans to know exactly what happens behind the closed doors of a training ground, every now and then players let us behind the curtain and reveal some training ground stories.

And earlier this year, John Obi Mikel told the incredible story of Eden Hazard at Chelsea. The Nigerian midfielder dubbed Hazard as "the laziest football ever" during an eye-opening podcast. Of the seven seasons Hazard was in west London, Mikel was alongside him for four and witnessed some of his behaviour first hand.

Mikel was talking about the brutality of training at a club like Chelsea. "I never knew how much training meant to these guys until I joined Chelsea," he said. "The way they play in games is the way they train. There are tackles flying in, there are fights in the training ground, there are people like proper boxing in the training ground because everybody wants to be in the starting 11 come the weekend. There's no place for you to be like 'I don't want to train today.'

"The only player I saw that did that and got away with it was Eden Hazard. The laziest footballer I have ever seen in my life. But then, come the weekend, he would produce it and be Man of the Match."

VIDEO: Mikel's story of Hazard's attitude at Chelsea

Why didn't it work out for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid?

When asked whether he was surprised that it didn't pan out for Hazard at Real Madrid, Mikel replied: "I actually think, when you look at him now, he's lost a lot of weight. When he was at Chelsea, the night before a game - after dinner - he sits there for like 20 minutes after eating rice pudding. He likes his food. But then he goes to bed, wakes up in the morning and 3pm he's there.

"We just let him do whatever he wants. In training, it starts and he just stands there in one place. He's like 'Can you pass me the ball?' and we're like 'No, we can't pass you the ball because we've been running.' He says 'Okay fine, don't pass me the ball.' And then he goes in, after training, and just smugs about and, come the weekend, and just produces the goods."

While Hazard's attitude worked at Chelsea, becoming one of the best players in world football, it perhaps explains why things didn't work out for him at Real Madrid. There's no doubting Hazard's incredible talent but just imagine if he had the attitude to match. After making a €100 million move to Real Madrid in 2019, Hazard played just 54 times in the league in four seasons, scoring four goals. Perhaps all that lack of training and rice pudding finally caught up with him...

Eden Hazard's statement after retiring

Hazard announced his retirement from football on social media, writing: "You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection. A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad. Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends."