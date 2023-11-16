Highlights Manchester United director of football John Murtough's position is under threat due to the INEOS takeover led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

INEOS is expected to be ruthless in making decisions and reshaping key positions at the club, including Murtough.

CEO Richard Arnold has already resigned and INEOS is preparing to make further appointments at Old Trafford.

Manchester United director of football John Murtough will have his job under threat following the minority takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

He's just one of several key figures at the club whose position may be taken away from them as part of a behind-scenes shakeup led by INEOS CEO Ratcliffe. It's expected the owner of OGC Nice will be ruthless with his decision-making upon getting his foot in the door at the Greater Manchester outfit.

And following the resignation of CEO Richard Arnold earlier this week, it's claimed INEOS are already shaping up their next appointments at the club.

Arnold out the door as Old Trafford prepares for INEOS arrival

While the 25% minority takeover, which is worth a whopping £1.25 billion, might not yet have been ratified, it's clear the INEOS model is already starting to be put into place at Old Trafford. It's reported that following the resignation of Arnold as CEO at United, General Counsel Patrick Stewart will step into the role on an interim basis, allowing the incumbent INEOS to take time to appoint their preferred replacement.

It comes amid rumours that the 20-time English champions are eyeing up a surprise appointment of Dougie Freedman as Sporting Director, following a positive stint in the same role at Crystal Palace. The Daily Mail claim the ex-professional player, along with Paul Mitchell, are being considered for the role.

However, it has been dubbed a potentially 'risky' move, with journalist Dean Jones not convinced hiring Freedman would be the right idea. The reliable reporter questioned whether he'd be able to step up from a lower-table Premier League and command charge of one of the biggest clubs in European football.

It's also suggested that Sir Dave Brailsford - who found success as head of British Cycling - will also be involved in the decision-making at Old Trafford, with the 59-year-old part of INEOS' sports department. Just one of some expected changes to take place when Ratcliffe assumes the position.

Responding to the chatter about INEOS appointments at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs was on hand to provide a key update in regard to the next steps United could be about to take. Referencing several different positions in the day-to-day running of the club which could be under threat, Jacobs hinted widespread change could be on the way.

On what could be around the corner for United, the reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think that the General Counsel who's now the interim CEO, Patrick Stewart, could well stay on because he's been at Manchester United since the early 2000s. He's highly respected but he's also for the last few months been actively involved in this takeover process. So INEOS feel like in his existing role as general counsel, he could have a big role to play. As far as John Murtough is concerned, he's always been under threat, but INEOS will want a transitional period, they'll want to give everybody a fair chance at Manchester United. So he's a little bit less clear in terms of timescale than Arnold was, but again, his position is under threat.”

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Man United transfer strategy could take longer to change under INEOS

One of the main selling points for the INEOS organisation to get involved with the footballing side of things at United is because of their extensive knowledge of the transfer market, with access to players in multiple different markets. And while that is likely to get the Red Devils fanbase excited, it may take a little longer for that to show its worth.

That's because United have plenty of business to do during the upcoming transfer window, with players set to come and go from the Greater Manchester outfit. One of the biggest departures will likely be Jadon Sancho, who last played for the club back in August and has since fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Sun are reporting that Sancho will be of interest to Saudi Arabian clubs when the transfer market opens, despite Al-Ettifaq - who are managed by Steven Gerrard - failing with a bid to sign him late in the summer window.

Whereas coming the opposite way, deals are expected to be sanctioned, but transfer insider Jones has warned the three-time European champions might have to get creative with their incomings. It's suggested that with the takeover about to be ratified, the chances of United spending big on players are slim, with loan deals likely to be the flavour of the month in January.

