John Obi Mikel has revealed that he thinks Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is the only thing stopping the Blues from winning trophies right now. The former midfielder spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge, arriving as a 19-year-old in 2006 and remaining with the side until 2017. He played 372 times throughout his tenure with Chelsea and played a role in the club bringing home 11 different trophies, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

He was at Stamford Bridge during one of the most successful periods in the Blues' history. Things are very different nowadays and they haven't come close to finishing first in the English top flight since 2017. There's been major overhaul and they've had a couple of really rough campaigns. This season, they've shown major signs of improvement, but according to Mikel, they're still not good enough to win trophies and one man is responsible for that.

Mikel Doesn't Think Jackson Scores Enough Goals

He thinks relying on the striker is stopping Chelsea winning silverware

Early this season, it looked like Chelsea were going to be the team to push Liverpool in their pursuit of the Premier League title. In recent weeks, though, Enzo Maresca's side have fallen off and dropped crucial points. They're now on the outside of the title race looking in and that isn't going to change until they fix their issues up front, according to Mikel. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, the Obi One Podcast, via quotes from the Metro, he revealed as much and said:

"We are not clinical enough, he is not scoring enough goals. He puts himself in the right positions but then he’s not finishing, he’s not scoring enough. He’s not a striker who’s going to get us to the top four or win us the Premier League title. He’s not that striker. I don’t think he can get us over the line in terms of winning trophies. "For me, he’s a player who can link up play, he’s good on the ball but he’s not scoring enough goals. ‘If we had Victor Osimhen or the guy from Sporting, Viktor Gyokeres, trust me, we’d still be competing for the Premier League. Nicolas is not scoring enough, the finishing, he needs to find a way. For me it’s a bit of a worry because we’re not scoring enough. One goal in six [from Jackson] is not good enough. You talk about top, top strikers, look at [Alexander] Isak at Newcastle, he’s flying, that’s what we need."

Chelsea have found it difficult replacing Didier Drogba. The former striker was their talismanic forward for years, but they've had a hard time replacing his goals following his exit in 2012. Diego Costa looked to be the man to fill those boots, but his run at Stamford Bridge ended prematurely. According to Mikel, Jackson, who's scored 26 goals in 64 appearances for Chelsea, isn't the answer either. It's not the first time the former midfielder has criticised Jackson either.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 07/01/2025