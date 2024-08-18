Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has torn into the club's recruitment policy under American owner Todd Boehly and claimed that the club are currently comfortable with being mediocre. It was not the best of starts to Enzo Maresca's tenure as the main man at Stamford Bridge, as he watched his team be brushed aside by a superior Manchester City in a 2-0 defeat.

While there were some occasional bright moments, the Blues were unable to find a breakthrough, with Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson coming closest with a volley that was kept out by Ederson from point-blank range. After the final whistle, Mikel did not hold back with his thoughts as he compared the state of the club with how things were run during his playing days.

Mikel Criticises the Quality of Chelsea Signings

The ex-Nigerian international does not believe new names improve the squad

Speaking on beIN SPORT's Arabic coverage of the highly anticipated Premier League opener, the host of the 'The Obi One Podcast' spoke of how recruitment worked during his time at the club and how different the quality of personnel joining the squad were:

"At the time I think it was Marina [Granovskaia]. She was the sporting director. She was the person who was the face of the club after Roman [Abramovich]. She was in charge of all the transfers. I think it was done between her and the managers, but at the end of the day she makes the decision. "She brought in the players that she thought could always improve the squad. If you look at the players when I was there, you could see the players coming in. Players like Deco, Michael Ballack, [Andriy] Shevchenko, Fernando Torres. Florent Malouda. These are big, big players who came to help us improve the team.

"When I look at this team. Again I talk about it. Dewsbury-Hall. I have nothing against this player. It's not his fault. It was the club that brought him in. He cannot help Chelsea.

"We don't want to become a mediocre team who finishes tenth, ninth every season. That's not who we are. The more this goes on, the more we start to drift into that situation where finishing tenth is comfortable for us. It's not."

Mikel Demands Chelsea Sign New Striker

The former midfielder does not believe Nicolas Jackson can lead the club forward

Elaborating on what he believes Chelsea need in order to progress back up the table, Mikel was clear in his assertions that a star striker should be the priority as Nicolas Jackson isn't the right man to lead the line for the London club:

"We knew this problem from last season. To get a striker who scores goals. Jackson, yes, he does a little bit here and there, but we need a top striker like we did back in our day. "Didier Drogba. We knew if you give him two or three chances he will score one. We've seen Haaland today. The first chance he got. The way he took the ball. The way he finished. This is a top, top striker with Premier League experience. We don't have that."