Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has fired back at Nicolas Jackson following the Senegalese's recent Instagram post in relation to the criticism he has faced from the former Nigeria international. Jackson was in fine form during Chelsea's 6-2 drubbing over Wolves, grabbing a goal and an assist on route to victory.

After the game, the 23-year-old took to social media to tell Mikel to 'shut his mouth' while inferring that he and some of his other teammates are 'killing themselves for Africa.' In the hours that have followed, the ex-anchorman, who made over 370 appearances for the Blues has responded, defending his stance over the striker.

The Nigerian said that he liked the striker as a player

Speaking on the latest edition of the Obi One podcast, Mikel gave his thoughts on Jackson's Instagram post and reinstated that he actually liked the player but believed there were elements of his game that needed improving:

"I really like the guy as a football player. I like him. There's something there as a football player. You know, I haven't said that he's a bad player at all. I've just said that his finishing qualities are not there yet.

"He's a young boy and all I've said is that he needs a more experienced striker to come into the football club to help him. To help him improve, to help him get better. Because we all know, we all can see the shift he puts in week in, week out.

"So for me, I'd like to see my African brother, like he said, do well in the Premier League. Come to Chelsea, a big club, a massive club where we've had one of the greatest strikers in Didier Drogba from Africa. I'd like to see him do well as well.

"If he plays well, I will praise him. If there's something to be said about him, where he needs to improve, I will definitely say it. If he scores every week and tells me to shut up I'll take that."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson scored more goals for Chelsea in his debut season (17) than Didier Drogba managed in his (16).

The tension between the pair stemmed from comments that Mikel made about the Blues frontman following their opening day defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. The former midfielder suggested that Jackson was not the right man to lead the team forward in his analysis:

"You need a striker who knows how to hit a ball in the back of the net. That's what we don't have.

"I know I talk so much about it and sometimes I sound like I disrespect him, but I don't disrespect him. I think we need a top striker who can get us goals.

"To get a striker who scores goals. Jackson, yes, he does a little bit here and there, but we need a top striker like we did back in our day. Didier Drogba. We knew if you give him two or three chances he will score one."

Enzo Maresca is yet to add a striker to his ranks, but did sign another attacking threat in Joao Felix, who also scored on his Premier League return against Wolves. Chelsea fans will hope that both the Portuguese international and Jackson can kick on in the coming months.