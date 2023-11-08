Highlights John Obi Mikel described how Roman Abramovich was an "amazing owner," involved in the club and present at big games.

Mikel's father was kidnapped twice, once during the 2018 World Cup. Mikel kept quiet and played but later told his teammates, who were emotional.

Mikel sent his support to Liverpool's Luis Diaz, who is currently going through a similar situation.

John Obi Mikel has recalled exactly how former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich reacted when he found out that the midfielder’s dad had been kidnapped. The incident occurred just hours before one of the biggest matches of his career, with Nigeria set to take on Lionel Messi’s Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.

Mikel spent nearly 11 years in west London, having joined the Blues in 2006 from Norwegian side Lyn, despite nearly moving to Premier League rivals Manchester United. He went on to become a key part of the team’s midfield under various managers, making 372 appearances and helping the club lift two Premier League titles and a first Champions League too.

Mikel lifts the lid on what Abramovich was like as an owner

During the entirety of his career at Stamford Bridge, the club was owned by Russian oligarch Abramovich. Although his heavy spending and chaotic ‘hire and fire’ approach to managers was criticised, he did usher in Chelsea’s most successful era, propelling them to multiple pieces of major silverware.

He was rarely ever heard from, but speaking to talkSPORT, Mikel revealed what he was like around the players. Describing him as an “amazing owner,” he went on to detail how he kept standards at the club high.

“He wasn’t at the club every day, but he knew what was going on every day. He came to the games, some games he would come into the dressing room, especially the big games like the Champions League games. He would always come into the dressing room after the game, whether we win or lose.” When asked what he said, Mikel answered: “It was just: ‘I know you guys did your best but next time we have to win.’ He always wanted to win games. Great owner. The only thing with him is that when you see the helicopters flying around the training ground, you know that the manager’s going to be sacked.”

What Abramovich said to Mikel after kidnappers threatened his parents

Going on to detail the relationship that he had directly with Chelsea’s old owner, Mikel explained what Abramovich did when his dad was kidnapped just before Nigeria’s final group-stage match at the Russia World Cup in 2018. It was the second time an incident of this nature had happened to Mikel, with his father also held captive for 10 days in 2011.

He said: “My dad got kidnapped while I was playing for the national team at the World Cup 2018 in Russia and we were about to play against Argentina. Two hours before the game I got a phone call from my brother saying that my dad has been kidnapped for the second time in Nigeria. “He was kidnapped for the first time and I spoke to the kidnappers and they demanded lots of money from me, which I did eventually pay before my dad got released. But the second time happened while I was playing for my country and I got this phone call from my brother saying that dad has been kidnapped again for the second time.

Mikel went on to detail just how shocked he was about the ordeal, questioning whether he should inform the manager or his teammates. But with an important match against Messi on the horizon, he kept quiet, deciding to go out and play.

Unfortunately, the Super Eagles succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, thanks to a goal in the 86th minute from former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo. Mikel revealed that he told his teammates about the threat after the game, with some of them close to tears about it all.

“In the dressing room the manager and some of the players were almost in tears. They were saying you should have told us and you shouldn't have played.”

However, it is the reaction of Abramovich that is most striking in the story. Mikel described how Chelsea supported him, and how the owner even offered to step in.

“Chelsea were very supportive. I remember Roman [Abramovich] saying do you want me to send people over? Because I know if I send people over, I can get your dad out. I was like, how are you going to do this? He said don't worry about that. Just let me, if you want that option, I can do it.”

Mikel sends a message of support to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

One current Premier League player is currently going through a very similar situation to the one Mikel experienced. Luis Diaz’s parents were both kidnapped in Colombia last month and although his mother was then rescued, his father is still being held captive.

Diaz made his first appearance for the Reds since the kidnapping in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Sunday, scoring the equaliser in added time and unveiling a message demanding his father’s freedom. And while the guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN), had previously stated they intended to release Luis Manuel Diaz, they have now warned that is now at risk and could be delayed due to the presence of government security forces in the region.

With Mikel being able to relate to the Liverpool winger’s current predicament, he offered his support to the player and his family:

“I know exactly what you're going through and I hope he stays strong. I know it's a tough time for him as a player. I know what his family as well are going through as well. You have your brothers, you have your mum, you have your sisters and what they will be going through is absolutely heartbreaking. My message to him is stay strong and do all you can to make sure that your dad is released.”

Watch: Mikel’s story about his father’s kidnapping