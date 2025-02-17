Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has called out a current Blues star for 'deceiving' the fans after an abysmal performance during the 3-0 defeat to Brighton last Friday. The loss means Enzo Maresca's side fell outside of the top four, thanks to their run of just two wins from the last nine Premier League fixtures, despite having been tipped to challenge for the title prior to the recent streak.

Mikel has not been shy about calling out several Chelsea players in recent times, with Nicolas Jackson being one of the Nigerian's primary targets. This time, his attention has turned to a summer signing who he claims has 'disappeared off the grid.'

Related Why Nicolas Jackson Hit Out at John Obi Mikel on Social Media Jackson did not hold back with his comments aimed at the former Chelsea midfielder.

Mikel Slams Jadon Sancho For Recent Form

The Manchester United loanee has been uninspiring since his arrival

Speaking on the latest edition of the Obi One Podcast, Mikel handed out some scathing criticism of Jadon Sancho, who has failed to impress since signing from Manchester United on loan in the summer. The 37-year-old said of the £100,000-per-week man:

"I watched the games, the game against West Ham was even worse than the game against Brighton. Against Brighton there was no character, there was no intensity, there was no leaders on the pitch. There was no one telling Jadon Sancho the first goal you should have tackled for that. There was no one telling Sancho what the f*** are you doing? "He's deceived us with a good couple of games, you know we thought oh f***ing hell now we're getting this Jadon Sancho from Dortmund but he's gone again. He's disappeared off the grid. he takes the ball he doesn't go past people, anymore he doesn't create chances anymore you know he doesn't he doesn't help the team as much as he should be.

Mikel's criticism of Sancho comes after fans slammed the winger for his lackluster display against Brighton, where he offered little to no threat. It also comes after the former United man boasted about Marcus Rashford's freedom following his move to Aston Villa, though Sancho's performances since leaving Old Trafford have done nothing to suggest this is the case for him, as he has put in the same level of effort that saw him fall out of favour with Erik ten Hag.

GIVEMEPSORT Key Statistic: 50% of Jadon Sancho's Premier League goal contributions this season came in his first three games at Chelsea.

Related Chelsea Fans Cast Clear Jadon Sancho Verdict After 2-1 Defeat vs Brighton The winger, on loan from Manchester United, has a target on his back after the Blues' latest cup exit.

Mikel Rants About Chelsea's 'Progress Report' Under Enzo Maresca

The Blues believe they are ahead of schedule in their development under the Italian

Mikel was also left outraged after hearing that Enzo Maresca and the club believe they are ahead of schedule with their progress, with the former Leicester City manager being challenged with ensuring Chelsea's return to the Champions League within two years of his appointment. This timeline left the former Blues midfielder infuriated as he went off on a foul-mouthed rant against the standards the club were setting.

"Who the f*** has told them that?," Mikel pondered. "Are you f***ing kidding me? This is Chelsea Football Club.

"You can't be ahead of the f***ing schedule, this is the f***ing Chelsea Football Club, no disrespect to Leicester where he's coming from, this is f***ing Chelsea Football Club. We are a Champions League football club, that's what we are.

"We are a Champions League football club. So for me, for him to come out and say we're ahead of schedule, no you are not. We should be there."

Mikel also claimed that Maresca's comments suggesting that Chelsea should not be in the title race have partially led to the recent downturn in form, with the players' performance levels dropping off ever since the Italian's statement.

Related Every Current 2024/25 Premier League Manager [Ranked] From Pep Guardiola to Sean Dyche, all current Premier League managers have been ranked from best to worst.

All statistcs courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 17/02/2025.