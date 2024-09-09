Despite enjoying a fruitful summer, which included a host of new faces arriving at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea failed to get a deal over the line for long-term target Victor Osimhen and former Blues star John Obi Mikel has revealed how close a move was to materialising.

Instead, the Nigerian talisman – still just 25 years of age – moved to Turkish outfit Galatasaray on a season-long loan after Chelsea made it abundantly clear they were not prepared to alter their wage structure in order to welcome the talisman to west London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen is the highest African goal scorer in Serie A history, having netted 65 strikes in 108 games.

Mikel, who played 372 games for the capital club, revealed all on his podcast and suggested that Osimhen joining up with Enzo Maresca and Co was a deal that came ‘very, very close’ to completion.

“We were very, very close – I’ll put it that way. We were hours away from getting this deal done but it was just slight issues, slight little problems, that we just couldn’t get over the line.”

Both Sides Compromised on Deal

Mikel: 'I commend Chelsea'

The trio of summer arrivals of Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto will bolster Enzo Maresca’s firepower for the time being, but Osimhen - widely considered as one of the best strikers in world football - has long been admired by Stamford Bridge chiefs.

When asked by his co-host about whether Osimhen was demanding ‘stupid sums of money’ to move to the Premier League giants, Obi Mikel defended his fellow countryman and suggested that a few minor issues prevented a deal from being struck: “That’s definitely not true. I know what Victor [Osimhen] wanted. I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to. We finally got to a compromise and both sides had to compromise. Paperwork, medical and a few issues that we just couldn’t get over the line.

“And then, we didn’t have much time. The one time you want the seconds and minutes and hours to slow down a bit, it just didn’t work. I think both sides really played their part in terms of getting a deal done.

Osimhen - Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Napoli 133 76 18 19/3 Lille 38 18 6 5/0 Charleroi 36 20 4 3/0 Wolfsburg 16 0 0 1/0

The two-time Premier League winner then went on to ‘commend’ his former club for their ambition to get a deal over the line before suggesting the centre forward’s move to Stamford Bridge may be revived in either January or the summer of 2025.

“And I commend Chelsea for that because I could see the ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, I think if we have to pick this back up again in January or next summer, we know where we are. We know where we’ve stopped and it’s just the little details that need to be finalised and the deal will be done.”

Osimhen’s Next Move

Nigerian could leave Galatasaray early

There were few fans that would have predicted that Osimhen, who picked up the African Footballer of the Year award in the latter stages of 2023, would find his career hanging in the balance in the following summer.

According to ESPN, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester United had all been earmarked as potential destinations for the 35-cap, 21-goal Nigeria international before he set sail to Turkey.

That said, Osimhen has every chance to quit his loan stint early and move elsewhere, according to Turkish media outlet A Spor, who have suggested that there are 10 potential destinations included in his contract, all of whom he can move to if they approach him in the 2024/25 mid-season transfer window.