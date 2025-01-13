Aston Villa star Diego Carlos could be on his way out of the club, according to Telegraph reporter John Percy - with the defender having been made 'available' for transfer in the past two windows, leading Turkish outfit Fenerbahce to potentially make a move for his services. Carlos joined Villa back in 2022, though he only featured in three games in his first full season at Villa Park, owing to a ruptured achilles tendon on his home debut against Everton.

Last season proved more fruitful for the Brazilian, with 27 appearances in the Premier League and nine in the Europa Conference League as Villa recorded their most successful season this century, with a fourth-placed finish in the top-flight being followed up by a semi-final place in Europe. Although he's featured in 10 games in the Premier League in the current campaign, Carlos isn't part of the starting duo which could see the 31-year-old ply his trade elsewhere.

Report: Diego Carlos 'Available' For Aston Villa Exit

The Brazilian has had an inconsistent spell in England and could be moved on

The report by Telegraph reporter Percy claims that Villa are working on some outgoings in the January transfer window - with centre-back Carlos on that list of potential outgoings.

Diego Carlos' Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 =18th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 =3rd Tackles Per Game 0.8 =14th Clearances Per Game 3.5 2nd Match rating 6.23 20th

The defender joined from Sevilla back in 2022 for a fee of £26million, but he has interest from abroad, and is thought to be in talks with Turkish giants Fenerbahce over a potential move to the Super Lig. His game time in the west Midlands has been prohibited by the strong form of Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres, who are the first choice pairing under Unai Emery.

Carlos has been available for transfer over the past two windows, and removing his high wages is seen as a major boost for the Villans as they aim to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, with Emery looking to nail down another European spot, even if not the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diego Carlos has only won one major honour, landing the Europa League with Sevilla back in 2019-20.

Villa have been in the market for another centre-back, with reports suggesting that they could land Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza, and that could further push him closer to the exit if Monchi and his recruitment team can get a deal over the line for Mingueza, who featured in 46 La Liga games for Barcelona prior to his move to Galicia.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-01-25.

