Wolves have decided not to sack Gary O'Neil after the club's 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Monday night and he retains their immediate backing as manager, according to John Percy.

The Midlands outfit sit in 19th place in the Premier League table with just nine points this season and the worst defensive record of any team in the division, with 38 goals conceded in just 15 games.

It had been expected that defeat at the London Stadium would see the English boss lose his job after their woeful start to the campaign, however the club's hierarchy seem to have had a change of heart after the team's performance during the game.

Despite losing 2-1 there was a strong belief that West Ham's winning goal shouldn't have counted due to a foul in the build-up, while Wolves were incensed that they were denied two penalties during the game also.

It's believed that the club don't feel the blame for the team's form should be based solely at O'Neil's feet and while there are serious concerns about results this season and alternative options as manager are being considered, O'Neil will be in the dugout for the next Premier League game against Ipswich at the weekend.

In fact, it's reported by Telegraph journalist Percy that O'Neil may in fact stay in charge for the foreseeable future now with funds expected to be given to him in the January transfer window to strengthen the squad, with an acceptance that a new first-team central defender is a necessity.

Wolves lost Pedro Neto to Chelsea and captain Max Kilman to West Ham during the summer window and failed to replace them with experienced players of a similar level, and that has no doubt played a part in the club's drastic drop in form this season.

Wolves are committed to providing O’Neil and his coaching staff with the support necessary to improve results, with two potentially significant games coming up against Ipswich and Leicester.

The likes of Graham Potter and David Moyes have been linked with a move to Molineux to replace O'Neil should he be sacked, but for now the 41-year-old's position is secure.