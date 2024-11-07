Gary O'Neil is under increasing pressure as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, and defeat to Southampton this weekend could potentially cost him his job, according to John Percy of the Telegraph.

Wolves have endured a dismal start to the new season, failing to win any of their opening ten matches, a return that leaves them rock bottom of the Premier League. Frustration is growing within the club over this run of form, and this Saturday's home game against fellow strugglers Southampton represents an early season relegation 'six pointer'.

Signing a new four-year contract in August, O'Neil is well-supported and admired by the Wolves hierarchy, but there is a realisation within the club that this run cannot continue. Defeat against the Saints, as well as a poor team performance, could prompt the West Midlanders' outfit's executives to give the English head coach his marching orders over the international break.

Southampton Game Pivotal for O'Neil

It could determine his fate at Wolves

Appointed as Julen Lopetegui's successor in turbulent circumstances, O'Neil impressed last season at Molineux, leading Wolves to a comfortable 14th place finish, despite being tipped by many to go down. This exceeding of expectations encouraged the club to offer the former Bournemouth boss a new long-term deal in the summer, as they looked to stabilize after chopping and changing head coaches since the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021.

However, a bleak start to the new season has thrown O'Neil's future into doubt. Reports have emerged suggesting David Moyes would reportedly be interested in taking over, and that Wolves could move for the experienced manager.

Speculation linking the club with other coaches certainly isn't a positive sign for O'Neil, and the Telegraph suggest this Saturday's encounter against Southampton could prove to be the final straw for the 41-year-old. While Molineux higher-ups are 'extremely reluctant' to part ways with the tactician, as they view him as one of England's brightest young operators, there is an acceptance that change will need to be enacted if this run continues.

Wolves are insistent that they remain together behind the scenes, and senior figures within the club simply want a victory on Sunday to kick-start their season. There's a feeling that performances haven't been as negative as the results, but this notion may be thrown out the window with a loss to Russell Martin's men, with the international break presenting an opportune moment to make a change in the dugout.

O'Neil's Record as Wolves Manager Matches Managed 57 Wins 18 Draws 11 Losses 28 Win Percentage 31.6%

