Wolves have agreed a £1m deal to sell midfielder Luke Cundle to Millwall, with a medical schedule to take place on Thursday according to John Percy.

The 22-year-old hasn't featured at all for the club this season under either Gary O'Neil or Vitor Pereira, and an exit has been planned for the January transfer window throughout the month.

But a deal has now been agreed for the youngster to drop down to the Championship after a seven-figure deal was agreed, and he is set to travel to London for a medical later in the day.

Wolves Lack Midfield Depth

Lemina could also move on

With Cundle now on his way out of the door at Molineux, manage Pereira has got some midfield depth issues ahead of the weekend clash against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Joao Gomes is suspended for the clash after a red card last time out, while former captain Mario Lemina is expected to leave the club after interest from Saudi Arabia and making it clear that he wants to move on.

Manager Pereira has made it clear that he is not counting on the Gabon international at the moment after seeing a lack of effort, and the belief is that the former Juventus and Southampton man will move on before the deadline.

That leaves Wolves with Tommy Doyle and Andre as the only fit, senior central midfield options for the game.

Cundle spent last season on loan with Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City in the Championship and shone, having previously made seven appearances for the first-team.

